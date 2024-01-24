5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    The Northwest Territories coroner's office says there are deaths from a plane crash near Fort Smith, the Federal Court has ruled that the use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the Freedom Convoy was 'not justified' and former Speaker Anthony Rota addresses his high-profile resignation.

    Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. Twin air crashes: The Northwest Territories Coroner's Service says there are fatalities from a passenger plane that crashed near the community of Fort Smith. And in northwestern B.C., two people injured in a deadly helicopter crash Monday remain in critical condition, while two others have been upgraded to serious condition. Three people were killed.

    2. Freedom Convoy court ruling: The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was "not justified."

    3. U.S. presidential election: Former U.S. president Donald Trump easily won New Hampshire's primary, seizing command of the race for the Republican nomination and making a November rematch against President Joe Biden feel all the more inevitable.

    4. Armed man in Edmonton: The person who fired shots from a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail at city hall on Tuesday was "heavily armed," the city's police chief says.

    5. 'It has been hell': Liberal MP Anthony Rota describes the months since he resigned as Speaker of the House of Commons over his recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

    One more thing…

    Doctors caution holding in sneezes after man blows a hole in his windpipe: case study

    Man sneezing into his elbow. (Photo by Edward Jenner/ Pexels)

