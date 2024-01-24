Canada

    • N.W.T. coroner's office set to give update on deadly passenger plane crash

    The Northwest Territories coroner's office is expected to provide an update this morning into a deadly plane crash near the town of Fort Smith.

    The condition of those on the plane was not immediately available, but the coroner's office says there were fatalities.

    The plane took off on Tuesday from the airport in Fort Smith, near the Alberta boundary, when it lost contact and crashed near the banks of the Slave River.

    Mining company Rio Tinto says a number of its staff were on the plane, which was headed to its Diavik Diamond Mine, about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

    The aircraft was registered to Northwestern Air Lease, which said it had been chartered.

    It remains unclear how many people were aboard, though the airline's website says the type of plane in question can carry 19 passengers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

