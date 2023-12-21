These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Lawyers for Donald Trump ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stay out of a dispute on whether he is immune from prosecution, a climatologist on what to expect in the forecast this Christmas, and Toyota recalls thousands of vehicles in Canada.

1. U.S. election: Lawyers for former president Donald Trump urged the U.S. Supreme Court to stand down from a dispute over whether he can be prosecuted on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election results.

2. Green Christmas: Should you expect snow, or is the song the only white Christmas you're likely to get? Here's what Canada's chief climatologist says.

3. Mulling over mortgages: With the markets anticipating central banks will lower interest rates next year, some fixed mortgage rates are the lowest they have been in months. But with all the economic uncertainty, new buyers and homeowners who need to renew still face some hard decisions.

4. Wrongful dismissal: A B.C. woman who was fired over one "strongly worded" email has been awarded $81,100 in compensation, according to a Supreme Court decision.

5. Airbags: Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.

A passenger hid bullets in a baby diaper at New York's LaGuardia Airport. TSA officers caught him

A U.S. Transportation Security Administration officer works at Dallas Love Field Airport on June 24, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)