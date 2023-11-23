These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Two people are dead after a vehicle explodes at the U.S.-Canada border, former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis is found guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law and a Canadian city hunts for an official bird. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Rainbow Bridge: Two people are dead after a vehicle exploded on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge border crossing at Niagara Falls. U.S. officials say there is "no indication of a terrorist attack."

2. Cameron Ortis: A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law, including revealing classified information to three individuals in 2015 and trying in a fourth instance.

3. Israel-Hamas war: Israel's national security adviser says the hostage deal with Hamas will not take effect before Friday, a day later than expected.

4. 'Gobsmacked': Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his party's unanimous rejection of a bill on the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns.

5. WHO: The World Health Organization has made an official request to China for detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.

One more thing…

'It can get quite heated': This Canadian city is on the hunt for an official bird

From left: Canada goose, peregrine falcon, black-capped chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, grey partridge, and an American white pelican (Sources: Nature Saskatchewan, Pexels)