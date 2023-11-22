U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying there is "no indication of a terrorist attack" at this time.
"At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist-involved attack," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters, while noting the investigation continues.
"Based on my briefings with experienced law enforcement, with the FBI, Homeland Security, and the Customs and Border Protection… They're still analyzing this, but there's been no indication based on any online threats, anyone taking credit for anything," Hochul said, while cautioning that this is the information she has now, and wanted to share it as to not "leave the public with a lot more anxiety than they need to have at this time."
Given Canada is operating under this assumption, and while it has not been ruled out that the explosion was the result of other means such as a medical event or reckless driver, officials have conveyed to police forces that they should increase their presence at likely terror targets.
Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed the House of Commons that "additional measures" were being contemplated and activated" at all border crossings across the country.
Soon after footage and reports started to emerge about the suspicious incident that took place shortly after 11:20 a.m. ET involving a vehicle travelling at high speed before becoming airborne and crashing into a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol booth before bursting into flames, Canadian authorities were in contact with their U.S. counterparts and investigators on the scene.
All security related organizations and departments on this side of the border met to discuss the incident, including the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the RCMP and Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser, according to sources.
While officials early on were trying to determine if it was an isolated incident and as a result had closed four border crossings between Canada and New York, as of Wednesday evening, three had reopened.
"We certainly think if the American authorities think it's safe to reopen the three bridges in the vicinity of the Rainbow Bridge, that would appear to indicate maybe an isolated incident," Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said. "But I think it's important not to speculate or to exaggerate the circumstances. It's important for us to work with the Americans and to get reliable, verified information as their investigation continues," he said in an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play with Vassy Kapelos.
Interviewed ahead of the governor's press conference, LeBlanc was asked if terrorism has been ruled out, and the minister said it was "too early to come to definitive conclusions in that regard."
Government sources told CTV News they have been told of the possibility the driver was never on the Canadian side of the border crossing, and there are multiple reports that two people in the vehicle that exploded were declared dead at the scene.
Trudeau was briefed ahead of question period, and then after issuing a statement in the House, excused himself so he could receive the latest intel.
"There are a lot of questions and we are following up to try and get as many answers as rapidly as possible. We are in close contact with U.S. officials and we'll continue to work closely with them," Trudeau said. "We will continue to be engaged, we will provide updates."
In his initial address to media mid-afternoon, LeBlanc said the government was considering this to be "a very serious situation," but refused to speculate on the origin or reasons for the explosion, given the "evolving" nature of the situation.
Asked then whether there is a current risk to Canadians, LeBlanc said national security and public safety officials are "doing absolutely everything that Canadians would expect at this moment to ensure that the border crossings can operate safely, that their security is ensured."
"Obviously any time a piece of infrastructure as important to Canada and the United States, like a border crossing, sees this kind of violent circumstance, it's a source of concern for the government of Canada and for the United States," LeBlanc said, later confirming he spoke with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas about the cross-border collaboration between Canadian and American security agencies.
The CBSA and RCMP also issued statements on the situation, with the national police force offering little beyond saying it was working with its domestic and international partners.
"We are aware of an evolving situation at Rainbow Bridge. We are liaising with our U.S. counterparts on this matter. The FBI is leading on the ongoing investigation," CBSA said, sharing the FBI statement announcing its investigation into the incident, which took place on the U.S. side of the border and prompted the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry in New York state.
Reacting to the rapidly unfolding situation, both Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh expressed concerns about Canadians' safety and those impacted.
"Very disturbing news of an explosion on the Rainbow Bridge that connects the United States and Canada. I would like to thank the first responders for their courage. Canada should provide all available resources to the investigation and to keep people safe," Singh said.
With files from CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada is lifting a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s.
Canadian astronaut Kutryk bound for space station, colleague to back up moon flight
Canada's newest astronauts were given marching orders Wednesday, with one bound for a sojourn on the International Space Station while the other will serve as backup on a highly anticipated upcoming lunar mission.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
Washington asks India about alleged assassination plot against U.S.-Canadian activist
The U.S. government says it asked Indian authorities about allegations of a foiled assassination plot targeting a U.S.-Canadian citizen and it expects anyone deemed responsible to be 'held accountable.'
Canada
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Buffalo airport reopens after brief closure following vehicle explosion
Buffalo Niagara International Airport has shut down following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.
-
Windsor-Detroit border crossing being monitored after explosion at Niagara border
Windsor-Detroit border crossings are being monitored after an explosion at the Rainbow Bridge Canada-U-S. border crossing in Niagara.
-
Deck modification led to fatal capsizing of First Nation fishing vessel: TSB report
Canada's transportation safety agency is releasing its report today on the capsizing of the fishing vessel Tyhawk off western Cape Breton, which resulted in the loss of two crew.
-
'It can get quite heated': This Canadian city is on the hunt for an official bird
Regina's bird population is hungry for some competition as the city is on the hunt for an official bird. Regina was one of 14 cities that Nature Canada certified as 'bird friendly' in 2022.
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
World
-
Exit poll says Dutch anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins most votes with a landslide margin
Far-right, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders won the most votes Wednesday in the Dutch election with a landslide margin, according to an exit poll, putting him in line to lead talks to form a new ruling coalition and possibly become the country's prime minister.
-
Search continues for the missing after landslide leaves 3 dead in Alaska fishing community
Searchers with heat-sensing drones and a cadaver-dog kept up the search Wednesday for three people missing in a landslide that barreled down a mountain and slammed into homes in a remote Alaska fishing community, leaving three confirmed dead.
-
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
-
India in G20 summit welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire, urges action on climate, other issues
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed a ceasefire in Gaza that's expected to enable the release of dozens of hostages taken by Hamas, and urged leaders of the top rich and developing nations to work together to ensure the Israel-Hamas war doesn't expand.
-
Finland erects barriers at border with Russia to control influx of migrants, closes crossing points
Finnish border guards and soldiers began erecting barriers including concrete obstacles topped with barbed-wire at some crossing points on the Nordic country's lengthy border with Russia to better control an influx of migrants, officials said Wednesday. Finland said it will close three more crossing points, leaving only one Arctic point open for migrants seeking asylum.
-
Israeli official says talks continuing, hostage release won't take place before Friday
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security adviser says a planned hostage-for-prisoner swap with Hamas has been delayed until at least Friday.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
-
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Health
-
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada is lifting a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s.
-
Mushrooms recalled in Canada for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
-
Novo rations Ozempic starter kits in Europe amid surge in use for weight loss
Novo Nordisk will ration starter kits of Ozempic in Europe and reduce supplies of another diabetes drug, Victoza, to prioritize producing Ozempic, which has seen a surge in demand from people using it to lose weight.
Sci-Tech
-
OpenAI brings back Sam Altman as CEO just days after his firing unleashed chaos
The ousted leader of ChatGPT maker OpenAI will return to the company that fired him just days ago, concluding a short but chaotic power struggle that shocked the tech industry and underscored the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence.
-
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
-
Canadian astronaut Kutryk bound for space station, colleague to back up moon flight
Canada's newest astronauts were given marching orders Wednesday, with one bound for a sojourn on the International Space Station while the other will serve as backup on a highly anticipated upcoming lunar mission.
Entertainment
-
Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war
Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and "Scream" star Melissa Barrera were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Hamas war that some deemed antisemitic.
-
King Charles III honours K-pop girl group Blackpink
King Charles III paid tribute to K-pop band Blackpink on Wednesday, giving them honorary gongs for their work fighting climate change by raising awareness among young people.
-
KISS show in Ottawa was cancelled because Paul Stanley has the flu
KISS frontman Paul Stanley is apologizing to fans after the band's show in Ottawa was cancelled because he has the flu.
Business
-
Lawsuit blaming Tesla's Autopilot for driver's death can go to trial, judge rules
A jury should decide whether Tesla and Elon Musk oversold the capabilities of the electric car company's Autopilot system and caused the fatal crash of a software engineer who engaged it, took his hands off the steering wheel and seconds later slammed into a truck, a Florida judge has ruled.
-
Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
-
Broadcom planning to complete deal for $69 billion acquisition of VMWare after regulators give OK
Computer chip and software maker Broadcom has announced it has cleared all regulatory hurdles and plans to complete its $69 billion acquisition of cloud technology company VMware on Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
These Newfoundland raincoats are in Vogue
A part-time fashion designer in St. John’s has hit the pages of British Vogue Magazine with her Newfoundland-inspired raincoats.
-
B.C. couple wins 2/3 of Lotto 6/49 jackpot after accidentally buying 2 tickets to same draw
A B.C. couple who accidentally bought two lotto tickets with the same numbers for the same draw ended up winning two thirds of a $5 million jackpot.
-
Meghan Markle pays visit to Vancouver girls' charity
The day after cheering for the Vancouver Canucks alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex visited a local charity.
Sports
-
Canada men left wondering what went wrong after second-half collapse against Jamaica
A year after appearing in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, the Canadian men took a step backwards Tuesday in a shocking second-half collapse against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal.
-
NFL disability program leaves retired Saints tight end hurting and angry
Boo Williams wakes up each morning not knowing how the pain will hit. It could be debilitating headaches that make it impossible to get out of bed. Sometimes the pain shoots down his neck. Through all of it, he's angry.
-
FIFA renews with Qatar Airways as a sponsor for the men's World Cup in 2026 and 2030
Qatar Airways has been renewed as the airline sponsor for the men's World Cup in 2026 in North America and the 2030 tournament expected to be in Europe, Africa and South America, FIFA said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Champagne expects NextStar to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help build plant
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he expects NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help transfer battery manufacturing technology as Canada establishes a new industry.
-
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
-
The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation's capital.