'It can get quite heated': This Canadian city is on the hunt for an official bird
Regina’s bird population is hungry for some competition as the city is on the hunt for an official bird.
Regina was one of 14 cities that Nature Canada certified as “bird friendly” in 2022, joining Vancouver, Toronto, London and Calgary already on the list.
There are six feathery finalists in the running: the black-capped chickadee, American white pelican, peregrine falcon, red-breasted nuthatch, grey partridge and the Canada goose.
Residents can vote for their favourite bird next month.
“I was told that in some cities there's been more people that voted for the official city bird than in the municipal election and it can get quite heated, apparently,” said Bird Friendly City Committee co-chair Shannon Chernick.
Each bird is assigned to a panelist whose job is to defend the finalist. Ryan Fisher, a vertebrate zoology museum curator, is defending the black-capped chickadee—the same bird Calgary recognized as its official bird in 2022.
“Chickadees are a very, very cool little bird," said Fisher. "This is a bird that weighs about the size of two loonies, but it sticks around Regina year round."
A black-capped chickadee (Source: Nature Saskatchewan)
Fisher believes voters will be drawn to the chickadee because of its appearance, adaptability and the fact that it is one of about 30 species of bird that lives in Regina throughout all four seasons.
But in the warmer months, Fisher said, it won’t be hard to track down whichever bird is selected.
“You can go out in your backyard, you can go for a walk in a park and you can easily see these six different birds that are up for the official bird,” he said.
The city put out an open call for nominations, garnering more than 700 responses, including nominations for Nelson Bird, CTV News Regina’s assignment editor.
“I laugh at that because it's just silly,” Bird said.
While Bird did not make the final cut, he was chosen as a panelist to defend the pelican. He has a strong argument and close personal connection to the bird.
“I’m reminded of my dad. He used to have a saying,” Bird explained.
An American White Pelican in flight (Source: Nature Saskatchewan)
“A funny bird is a pelican. Its mouth can hold more than his belly can. We will chuckle and we laugh, and we always remember that poem to this day.”
Saskatchewan’s official bird is the sharp-tailed grouse. In 2016, Canadian Geographic named the gray jay Canada’s national bird.
Chernick believes the black-capped chickadee and the Canada goose could be top contenders for the Regina’s official bird.
A Canada goose (Source: Nature Saskatchewan)
“The Canada goose is an emblem of Canada generally, so I think a lot of people do kind of connect with it,” she said.
Considering half of the finalists fly south for the winter, once Regina selects a winner, the city could have to wait until spring to celebrate with its official bird.
