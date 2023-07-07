These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

CTVNews.ca crunches the numbers to calculate how much the search for the Titan submersible cost Canadian taxpayers, experts say the Bank of Canada could hike rates again next week, and....

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Titan sub cost: It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.

2. More rate hikes?: Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.

3. Heat record: Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high yesterday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.

4. Twitter threat: Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta over its new text-based app called Threads, which has drawn tens of millions of users since launching this week as a rival to Elon Musk's social media platform.

5. Montreal power: A widespread power outage affected large swaths of the western side of Montreal on Thursday. Around 350 customers were still affected Friday morning

One more thing...

Here’s what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like.

Protective plywood covers the much of the Hall of Honour, seen during a media tour of the project on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 6, 2023. CTV NEWS/Rachel Swatek