These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

1. Google in Canada: Google says it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose..

2. Girl identified: More than a year the discovery of remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, police have identified the girl as four-year-old Neveah Tucker.

3. France protests: Protesters erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police who responded with tear gas and water cannons in French streets overnight as tensions grew over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old that has shocked the nation.

4. Class-action suit: Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.

5. Dylan Mulvaney: Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing "more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined" over her partnership with the beer giant.

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "godfather of AI" speaks at the Collision conference in Toronto on June 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)