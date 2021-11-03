TORONTO -- PM Trudeau makes climate pledges, negotiations over child compensation begin, and Transport Canada eases some travel restrictions. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. COP26 pledges: As world leaders gather in Glasgow for a summit on climate change, here's what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised the world and how it would affect Canadian taxpayers.

2. Federal flags: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is talking to Indigenous communities about potentially raising the Canadian flags on federal buildings and on the Peace Tower in Ottawa, in order to lower them again for Remembrance Day.

3. Child compensation: Cindy Blackstock, who is involved in negotiations between First Nations and the federal government over compensation for Indigenous children who were removed from their homes, says there was little progress following the first day of talks.

4. Afghanistan crisis: Charitable groups working to bring vulnerable Afghans to Canada published an open letter Monday addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other government officials urging swift action in the response to the growing crisis in Afghanistan.

5. Travel restrictions: Transport Canada says it is further easing travel restrictions in the country and will allow more airports to accept international passenger flights at the end of the month.

One more thing…

'Humble and proud': An 87-year-old grandmother of seven has just become the oldest person to receive a master’s degree from York University.