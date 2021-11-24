TORONTO -- Conservatives to oppose a partially virtual Parliament, Atlantic Canada faces a major storm, and B.C. evacuees may be eligible for financial aid. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Hybrid Parliament: Conservative MPs will oppose a government proposal today to return to a hybrid format in the House of Commons, which has allowed MPs to participate virtually in proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. East Coast weather: Last week, a devastating storm swept across B.C. and caused massive amounts of flooding and evacuations. Now, Atlantic Canada is facing a storm caused by the same type of atmospheric conditions.

3. Evacuation aid: Eligible evacuees from B.C.'s flood-ravaged communities will be receiving support payments of $2,000 per household through the Canadian Red Cross, the government announced Tuesday.

4. Gas prices: U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday authorized the release of oil reserves with the hopes of curbing high energy costs, but one Canadian expert says it won't be enough to turn around rising gas prices and may in fact be followed by a small increase.

5. Generational wealth: Children from many affluent families are receiving "significant funding" from their parents for post-secondary education, a first home and new businesses, a study of high-net-worth households has found.

One more thing…

Asteroid redirection: A NASA spacecraft that will deliberately crash into an asteroid is preparing to launch this week.