TORONTO -- One person is confirmed dead in B.C. mudslide, Statistics Canada is set to release October's inflation rate, and Nunavut's premier will be selected by secret ballot. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. B.C. mudslide: One person has been confirmed dead while others are reported missing after a mudslide on a British Columbia highway, officials say. Here's the latest on the "worst weather storm in a century."

2. Misconduct allegations: Survivors of harassment in the RCMP and Canadian military are joining forces to pressure the federal government to act on years of calls for stronger independent oversight and measures to stamp out misconduct and mistreatment within those institutions.

3. Inflation rate: Statistics Canada is scheduled to release October's inflation rate today, in the shadow of economic warnings that the pace of price growth is likely to accelerate.

4. Nunavut premier: Newly elected members of Nunavut's legislative assembly are set to choose who will lead the territory's next government.

5. TikTok challenges: Teens participate in online challenges and hoaxes for views and to impress others, a new report commissioned by TikTok has found.

One more thing…

Science prize: Sajeev John first came up with the concept of trapping light when he was a PhD student at Harvard in 1984. Now, decades later, he’s won Canada's top science award for the concept and is working on ways his idea can revolutionize solar technology.