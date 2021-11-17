IQALUIT -- Newly elected members of Nunavut's legislative assembly are to choose Wednesday who will lead the territory's next government.

They will use secret ballots to select a premier, a Speaker and nine members for cabinet -- something expected to take all day.

There are no political parties or platforms in Nunavut's consensus-style government.

Each member interested in a position will have time to make a speech and those not running will be able to ask questions.

The chosen premier will then assign cabinet portfolios to the members chosen as ministers.

Current Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq has said he will put his name forward again.

The Nunavut election was held on Oct. 25.