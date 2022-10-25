5 things to know for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Watchdog says Canada's military is failing part-time soldiers, an ex-cop has pleaded guilty in the killing of George Floyd, and a kids' virus is on the rise in the U.S. and Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Falling short: Canadian Armed Forces ombudsman Gregory Lick says, despite having five-plus years to implement nine recommendations, the military is failing to address long-standing gaps for part-time soldiers.

2. Guilty plea: Another painful trial over the killing of George Floyd was averted Monday, after one former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty to manslaughter and another agreed to take a more uncommon approach and let a judge decide his fate.

3. RSV rising: As U.S. pediatric hospitals report being "overwhelmed" with respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases are also on the rise in Canada.

4. Smith's stance: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is cancelling a health consulting agreement involving the World Economic Forum because she doesn't want to have any ties with a group that brags about controlling governments and politicians.

5. Tax hike: Ontario has announced it is raising the non-resident speculation tax on homes purchased by foreign nationals from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, effective Tuesday.

Is height genetic?: A recent genome-wide study found more than 12,000 genetic variants that can account for height differences.

