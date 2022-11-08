5 things to know for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

It's midterm election day in the U.S., Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and a computer program predicts what cities might look like if climate goals aren't met by 2100. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. U.S. election day: Across the U.S., candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters in the final hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress.

2. Called out: Ontario Premier Doug Ford is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being "selective" when it comes to condemning provinces' use of the notwithstanding clause, while Trudeau has been highly critical of Ford's recent decision to invoke the clause.

3. Scooter tragedy: An 11-year-old boy has died after police say he was struck in the head with a kick scooter in Shippagan, N.B., last week.

4. At the inquiry: A local Alberta politician facing charges for participating in 'Freedom Convoy' protests at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade is set to testify today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.

5. Contact with aliens? A new research hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland is dedicated to preparing humanity for potential proof of extraterrestrial life.

One more thing…

Climate consequences: This AI tool reveals what cities could look like in 2100 if climate goals are not met.

Toronto's worst-case scenario (Credit: Ben Gallizzi and Professor Sam Fankhauser via Uswitch.com)