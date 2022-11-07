'We cannot afford to be ill prepared': Research hub wants to prepare humanity for potential proof of alien life

This April 3, 2012, file photo, shows telescope dishes near the Karoo town of Carnarvon, South Africa, which is the site of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) radio telescope project. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam) This April 3, 2012, file photo, shows telescope dishes near the Karoo town of Carnarvon, South Africa, which is the site of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) radio telescope project. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week in Florida as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio ahead of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social