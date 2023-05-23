5 things to know for Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Special rapporteur David Johnston is set to release his initial report on foreign interference, the search for Madeleine McCann resumes, and a judge rules against Prince Harry.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Impending decision: Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.

2. Chinese presence: New data from Global Affairs obtained by CTV News shows that China has a disproportionately high number of foreign representatives stationed in Canada.

3.Search resumes: Portuguese police aided by German and British colleagues on Tuesday resumed their search for Madeleine McCann, the British child who disappeared in the country's southern Algarve region 16 years ago.

4. Royal ruling: A High Court judge in London rejected Prince Harry's assertion that the British government exceeded its authority when it denied him the right to hire police to provide security in the U.K.

5. Eight-year check in: Canadians are split in their opinions on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a new national poll, with two in five Canadians saying they approve of the prime minister, while slightly more than half answered that they disapprove.

One more thing...

It's 150 years since May 23, 1873, the day Parliament voted into existence the service that would eventually become the RCMP.

RCMP officers in Red Serge line up to parade at a change of command ceremony for incoming B.C. RCMP Commanding Officer, Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl)