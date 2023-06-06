5 things to know for Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Officials warn 2023 is on track to be the worst fire season ever seen in Canada, smoke and haze makes air quality poor across the country, and the federal prison service is reconsidering its decision to move Paul Bernardo to a medium-security jail.

1. Royal testimony: Prince Harry entered a courtroom witness box Tuesday, swearing to tell the truth in testimony against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping.

2. Wildfires forecast: Canada's emergency preparedness minister says the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.

3. Air quality: Wildfire smoke continues to make air quality poor for many regions across the country, stretching from northern Alberta to the Atlantic.

4. Emergency supplies: When you have to leave your home at a moment’s notice, what are the essentials you should take with you?

5. Bernardo’s prison transfer: The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.

About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function

In this combination photo, a mallard is seen next to an iPhone 13. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/J.P. Moczulski, AP Photo/Richard Drew)