TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 67.13 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Border restrictions: In a call with U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke of a "close collaboration" at the Canada-U.S. border, according to a readout of the call.

2. U.S. evictions: Court cases played out across the U.S. Monday as the eviction system rumbled back into action following the expiration of a federal moratorium over the weekend.

3. Delta variant: With new waves of COVID-19 infections fuelled by the Delta variant around the world, experts are scrambling to learn whether it is making people sicker than before.

4. Losing Lowry: The NBA championship-winning Toronto Raptors star guard Kyle Lowry is headed to the Miami Heat.

5. Tokyo Games: Canada didn't add to its medal haul overnight, missing the podium on day 11 of Games in Tokyo. Here's a look at some of the 2020 Summer Olympic events you may have missed overnight.

One more thing…

Look on the bright side: Several people in Huntsville, Ont. have offered up their homes and cottages to comedian John Cleese, after an Airbnb mishap left him without a place to stay while making a movie in the area.