5 things to know for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

An apology from the Dalai Lama, why cottage country may not be for everyone, and whether it's actually more affordable to retire on a cruise ship.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Saying sorry: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.

2. Judicial review: A Mountie is taking the national police force to court over a harassment complaint she says was improperly dismissed by the RCMP’s new independent claims system.

3. New research: Babies born to mothers who experienced a mild or asymptomatic case of COVID-19 during pregnancy had normal brain development, a study suggests.

4. Real estate forecast: A new report from Royal LePage predicts a price drop for cabins and cottages across the country as many people who moved away at the height of the pandemic head back to cities.

5. 'Pure serendipity': A supermassive black hole flying through space has left behind a trail of newborn stars twice as long as the Milky Way, a phenomenon researchers say they have never seen until now.

One more thing…

Would it really be more affordable to retire on a cruise ship?

The Celebrity Summit cruise ship prepares to depart from PortMiami, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)