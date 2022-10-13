5 things to know for Thursday, October 13, 2022

An Afghan women's rights activist is denied refugee admission into Canada, a man who died following an exchange of gunfire with officers in Ontario is identified, and Quebec police make an arrest in a cold case. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Bureaucratic bungle: In one of the latest disappointments in Canada's efforts to aid Afghan refugees, a prominent Afghan women's activist has had her temporary resident permit application denied, seemingly due to a bureaucratic mistake.

2. Innisfil shooting: A 23-year-old man who died following an exchange of gunfire with police inside an Innisfil, Ont., home has been identified.

3. Cold case: Quebec provincial police made an arrest Wednesday in the homicide of a junior college student more than 22 years ago.

4. Nuclear talks: NATO's Nuclear Planning Group met Thursday as the military alliance presses ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week, amid concerns over Vladimir Putin's threats.

5. 'Side hustle': An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.

Affordability crisis: Why young Canadians are facing such a huge wealth gap.

Students sit under a canopy of cherry blossom trees in full bloom at the University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck