Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
The younger generations are spearheading the “micro-entrepreneur economy,” according to a recent survey by RBC.
Released last month, the Small Business survey reveals that 74 per cent of Canadian small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs are motivated to start a side hustle or another company due to the increased cost of living. RBC says this number rose to 84 per cent among Gen Z respondents.
Ipsos Canada conducted the poll from August 12 to 15 with a total of 1,501 respondents.
The idea of home ownership is a pipe dream for many younger generations in Canada. Young Canadians face a huge wealth gap in contrast with older generations. As of August 2022, the average monthly rental for all property types in Canada was $1,959. The priciest cities are Vancouver and Toronto, with $2,574 and $2,329 per month average rent, respectively.
The majority (77 per cent) of current and aspiring entrepreneurs report their goal is to create a source of income to support themselves, including 86 per cent of millenials.
Maha Fatima, a third-year student at the University of Waterloo, started her small business during the COVID-19 pandemic after she was laid off.
“I was struggling a lot financially,” Fatima told CTVNews.ca. “It was very hard to find work. I've always wanted to start something and so I went on YouTube. And I used to search up all these entrepreneurial videos about teenagers who are either my age or older, who are starting these little businesses with lip glosses and little jewelry or phone cases.”
That was when Mahajabeen was created.
The Arabic name, meaning essence of the moon, encapsulates the heart and soul Fatima poured into the side hustle. Using inspiration from poetry, TV shows and her own emotions, Fatima creates Greek-mythology-inspired jewelry, from necklaces to rings.
“I kind of have a focus group with my Instagram audience where I kind of bounce off ideas, whether it'd be materials and colours and marketing ideas, and what sizes that we should put out,” she said.
Without the additional income her small business brings in, Fatima could not envision a life without it. She and a roommate currently pay $2,200 a month for a two-bedroom apartment in Waterloo, Ont.
“If I didn't start this business, I don't think I would be able to afford to eat and go to school.”
To afford school, young Canadians are taking out debt. Figures from 2019 published by the Government of Canada show almost two million students owed the federal government money with an average loan balance more than $13,000 at graduation.
The RBC survey says there is a trend toward owning and running a business fuelled by the accessibility of new technology and digital solutions. Social media in particular allows anyone to be seen and advertise a business.
Forty-seven per cent of respondents say emerging technologies allow them to reach new markets and explore new opportunities. Just under half (47 per cent) believe running their side hustle remotely lowers the overhead costs of starting a business.
RBC also says there is a shift in customer preferences, allowing more local Canadian businesses to get a start. According to RBC, Canadians are “craving” authentic, local and customizable products.
Fatima believes the younger generation is trying to have closer connections with customers. It is also important for her business to have sustainable practices and use materials that are ethically sourced.
“I think that's what makes other small businesses on Tik Tok and Gen Z stand out, compared to Amazon and all the other celebrity brands,” she said.
Eighty-six per cent of respondents to the RBC survey agree small businesses are able to provide products tailored to local needs, and another 73 per cent believe small businesses are able to innovative more rapidly than larger organizations.
The willingness of Canadians to shop locally inspired 39 per cent of respondents to create their own companies, according to the RBC survey.
Fatima was motivated by her love of Greek mythology.
“It is something that I resonated with as a child, reading Percy Jackson books and learning about it in Grade 4 social studies class, where I first came across it,” she said. “So the emotional connection was very important to me.”
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man who died following exchange of gunfire with police in Innisfil, Ont. home identified
A 23-year-old man who died following an exchange of gunfire with police inside an Innisfil, Ont. home has been identified.
Alberta premier not apologizing for saying unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group'
Despite calls for her to apologize for saying that unvaccinated Canadians are the 'most discriminated group' she's witnessed in her lifetime, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith stood by her remarks on Wednesday, but did try to explain the intention behind her words.
Affordability crisis: Why young Canadians are facing a 'huge' wealth gap
Young people's salaries in Canada aren’t keeping up with the cost of living, even when employed full-time; and the ability to afford city rents and home ownership is becoming a 'pipe dream' for many, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
Alex Jones ordered to pay US$965 million for Sandy Hook lies
The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay US$965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
Canada Post is now offering loans: Here is how the program works
Canada Post has launched a new loan program in partnership with TD Bank Group, with lending starting at $1,000. Here is how the new program works.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History is being made this week with the kickoff of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
Gloves and ammunition: Canada sending new aid package to Ukraine
As Ukraine seeks to defend against Russia's continued attacks, including recent missile strikes, Canada announced Wednesday that it'll be sending its European ally a new $47-million aid package that includes artillery as well as winter gear such as gloves and parkas.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
Man who died following exchange of gunfire with police in Innisfil, Ont. home identified
A 23-year-old man who died following an exchange of gunfire with police inside an Innisfil, Ont. home has been identified.
-
'We stand with you': Condolences pour in for two police officers killed in Ontario
Prominent Canadians on social media expressed their condolences for the two Ontario police officers who died following a home shooting on Oct. 12.
-
Homicide victim's story from refugee to stowaway to Toronto told in film
From refugee to stowaway to father and engineer in Canada, Tesfaye Kassa’s life embodied survival and perseverance.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police arson unit investigating attempted theft at Merivale bank kiosk
Ottawa police say the arson unit is investigating an attempted theft at a bank kiosk on Merivale Road.
-
Here's when gas prices will drop 5 cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop five cents a litre Thursday morning at gas stations in Ottawa and across Ontario.
-
Candidate apologizes for removing opponent’s campaign flyer from door in Barrhaven West
A candidate for councillor in Barrhaven is apologizing for removing an opponent's campaign flyer from a doorway and dropping it to the ground while canvassing.
Barrie
-
Two officers, suspect identified in fatal shooting at Innisfil, Ont. home
Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., south of Barrie.
-
Crews battle house fire in Shelburne
Emergency crews are battling the fire at the home on the 7th Line in Amaranth Township.
-
Health unit wants 11 Orillia cooling towers shut down or cleaned amid Legionnaires' outbreak
Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit officials have yet to confirm the source of a Legionnaires' outbreak in Orillia but believe cooling towers are to blame.
Kitchener
-
Cleanup underway after fire rips through Kitchener encampment
A day after flames ripped through a homeless encampment in Kitchener, work is underway to cleanup and rebuild, and the Region of Waterloo says it’s now implementing safety measures to help prevent future fires.
-
Two officers, suspect identified in fatal shooting at Innisfil, Ont. home
Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., south of Barrie.
-
Police warn of extortion scam targeting Asian students in Waterloo region
The Waterloo Regional Police Service are warning of an extortion scam targeting Asian students at local post-secondary institutions.
London
-
'Life-threatening injuries' after early morning crash
All roads in the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road have reopened following a crash early Wednesday morning. London police issued a release saying around 12:20 a.m. emergency crews responded to the area for a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Emergency crews clearing after natural gas leak shuts down area of east London, Ont.
A positive update from the London Fire Department Wednesday night, hours after a natural gas leak shut down an area of east London, Ont. and saw people evacuated from their homes.
-
Mayoral candidates exchange barbs over affordable housing
Less than two weeks before London chooses its next mayor, the mood on the campaign trail is getting tense, with London mayoral candidate Khalil Ramal claiming city hall is not building enough housing, and deputy mayor and fellow candidate Josh Morgan firing back.
Windsor
-
Family rallies outside Windsor city hall in solidarity with Iranian protestors
Around 5 p.m. on a Wednesday evening, many families are getting ready to gather around the dinner table — but Iranian-Canadian Roshi Azami-Rostkowicz, her three daughters and husband, could be found marching outside Windsor City Hall.
-
OPP ‘not investigating’ Tecumseh election candidate who removed opponent’s flyer from resident’s mailbox
Ontario Provincial Police say they are not investigating a Tecumseh council candidate who admitted to taking his opponent’s campaign material from a resident’s mailbox.
-
Fairmount Properties reveals plans to transform former Grace Hospital site into $100M Global Village
The developer of the $100-million Global Village Windsor project announced affiliation agreements with educational institutions as part of the plan for the former Grace Hospital site.
Montreal
-
Health minister calls on Quebecers to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations
Quebec public health officials held a COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, urging people to stay up-to-date on their vaccines. Only 22 per cent of the eligible population are considered up to date with their vaccines, meaning they've received the jab within the last five months.
-
Family of Montreal man who died in police shooting demands public inquiry
The family of a 38-year-old man from Nun's Island who died after being shot by Montreal police last month is now demanding a public inquiry.
-
Too real? Halloween decoration of hanged dummy in Montreal sparks debate
A Halloween decoration installed outside a Montreal home is sparking debate about how-far-is-too-far, with some critics saying it crosses the line between scary and distasteful.
Atlantic
-
More than 900 P.E.I. customers still without power; opposition calls for inquiry on Fiona response
Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona crashed into Atlantic Canada, downing trees, knocking out power, and leaving behind widespread damage, 919 Maritime Electric customers on Prince Edward Island were still off the grid as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Hurricane hunter who flew into the eye of Fiona describes 'very challenging' storm
Kevin Doremus says the eyes of hurricanes, including Fiona -- a storm that barrelled into Atlantic Canada last month causing widespread damage -- look like open-air domes, similar to sports arenas.
-
N.B. reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, an increase in cases, hospitalizations
The report shows an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases compared to the week before.
Winnipeg
-
Peeling, faded Manitoba licence plates target of RCMP project
If your licence plate is peeling or faded, it's time to get it fixed or replaced, or face a possible fine.
-
What Manitoba is saying about the availability of the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
The Manitoba government said residents should ‘stay tuned’ to find out when the Pfizer bivalent will be coming to Manitoba.
-
New area code coming to Manitoba this month
A new area code is about to become available in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
'Made in Alberta' climate plan in the works: new Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the new government will be developing a "fully made in Alberta solution" to carbon tax policy.
-
Alberta premier not apologizing for saying unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group'
Despite calls for her to apologize for saying that unvaccinated Canadians are the 'most discriminated group' she's witnessed in her lifetime, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith stood by her remarks on Wednesday, but did try to explain the intention behind her words.
-
Stamps defensive linemen Shawn Lemon continues to drop quarterbacks
Shawn Lemon has been around the CFL for a long time and like fine wine, cheese, trees and Tom Brady, he's getting better.
Edmonton
-
Blatchford review ordered after project fails to meet expectations
An attempt to redevelop an old airfield into a dense and sustainable neighbourhood with thousands of homes and businesses is not going to plan, Edmonton city councillors heard Wednesday.
-
Peace officers failed to check on man who died in EPS custody and lied about it: ASIRT
A pair of community peace officers violated Edmonton Police Service policy and then later lied to detectives after a man died in custody, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) revealed Wednesday.
-
Police release new images in unprovoked downtown attacks
Police released new evidence Wednesday as they continue searching for four men involved in a series of attacks in Edmonton earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
'They know what happened last year': Canucks focused on strong start to the season
After sputtering out of the gate in the 2021-22 campaign, resulting in a management and coaching change, the Vancouver Canucks are hoping to learn from their past mistakes.
-
Attempt to recall B.C. MLA over COVID-19 restrictions fails due to missed deadline
The British Columbia recall petition launched against Harwinder Sandhu, the member of the legislature for Vernon-Monashee, was a failure.
-
Amanda Todd case: Defence seeks six-year sentence for Dutch man convicted of extorting, harassing B.C. teen
Defence counsel for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing Port Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd is asking for a six-year prison term, which is half the period of incarceration being sought by Crown.
Politics
-
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History is being made this week with the kickoff of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
-
Gloves and ammunition: Canada sending new aid package to Ukraine
As Ukraine seeks to defend against Russia's continued attacks, including recent missile strikes, Canada announced Wednesday that it'll be sending its European ally a new $47-million aid package that includes artillery as well as winter gear such as gloves and parkas.
-
Who's in and who's out as Conservative party critics under Poilievre's leadership
In an effort to send a message of unity, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has welcomed two former leadership rivals to serve as critics in Parliament -- but he has also left out two of the party's more prominent names.
Health
-
Deaths of people suffering homelessness in B.C. rose by 75% in 2021
The toxic drug crisis in British Columbia was a key factor in pushing the number of deaths of homeless people up by 75 per cent in 2021 compared with the year before, the BC Coroners Service says.
-
Young children facing greater risk of catching the flu this season, experts warn
Relatively low circulation of the flu over the past two years puts young children at greater risk than usual of catching it this fall and winter, say experts who also fear fewer pandemic measures and reduced vaccination uptake will further spread.
-
Tom Brady says he's utilized therapy to address his mental health in recent years
Tom Brady said he has used both physical and mental therapy to address his mental health in recent years so that he can 'be good for people around me.'
Sci-Tech
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
-
World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon
The world's first space tourist wants to go back -- only this time, he's signed up for a spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk's Starship.
-
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.
Entertainment
-
Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet
The Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is suing a New Hampshire company that specializes in luxury jet service for providing him an older, noisier private aircraft than agreed upon.
-
'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
-
Kaley Cuoco expecting first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco's next role is a big one -- mom.
Business
-
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
-
As Alberta campaigns to attract workers, economists say the competition is healthy
When Zeel Shah’s partner left Toronto for a job in Edmonton in 2018, the young couple had to decide which city offered the future they wanted for themselves.
-
Canada Post launches nationwide loan program with TD Bank Group
Canada Post now offers loans alongside stamps, packaging and its existing financial services as it officially launches a partnership with TD Bank Group.
Lifestyle
-
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
-
Retired Cape Breton surgeon wins Giant Pumpkin contest with 1,400-pound gourd
A retired Cape Breton surgeon has become the king of this year's annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off contest on the island, with his gourd weighing in at 1,450 pounds.
-
Fat Bear finalists face off after cheating scandal rocks voting
Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday's semi final.
Sports
-
Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police
Former NBA player Ben Gordon is facing assault charges for allegedly punching his son at a New York airport.
-
Canadian Premier League names finalists for Best Under-21 Canadian Player
York United FC's Osaze De Rosario, Forge FC's Woobens Pacius and Valour FC's Sean Rea are up for the Canadian Premier League's Best Canadian Under-21 Player award. The finalists were nominated by members of the league office. The winner will be decided by a media vote.
-
Halifax to 'go ahead' with hosting world junior hockey championships, says mayor
The Halifax Regional Council says it will go ahead with hosting the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton later this year.
Autos
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
-
New gas vehicle registrations drop, but zero-emission vehicles rise: StatCan
Newly released quarterly figures from Statistics Canada show new registrations for gas-powered vehicles fell year-over-year but rose for diesel and hybrid cars.