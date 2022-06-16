5 things to know for Thursday, June 16, 2022

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy travel together to Ukraine, Kevin Spacey appears in a U.K. courtroom to face sexual assault charges, and a new study finds the COVID-19 pandemic made Canadians more trusting. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Showing support: The leaders of France, Germany and Italy are visiting Kyiv in a show of collective European support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

2. Kevin Spacey trial: Actor Kevin Spacey appears in a London, U.K., courtroom to face charges of committing sexual offences against three men.

3. Suspect confesses: A fisherman confesses to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil's remote Amazon and takes police to a site where human remains were found.

4. Privacy legislation: The Liberal government plans to introduce privacy legislation today to give Canadians more control over their personal data and introduce new rules for the use of artificial intelligence.

5. Coronavirus trust: New survey data suggests Canadians have more trust in their institutions and neighbours since the COVID-19 pandemic, depending on their income.

One more thing…

Unvaccinated travel: Here's a list of countries that have opened their doors to unvaccinated tourists from Canada.

Travellers carry luggage to their flights at the Edmonton International airport in Edmonton Alta, on Thursday December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson