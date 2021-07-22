TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 59.11 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Non-confidence: The Green Party of Canada is going to court to try to overturn a an independent arbitrator’s decision to shut down a non-confidence vote on Annamie Paul’s future as leader.

2. Vaccine hesitancy: The public face of the response to the COVID-19 crisis in the United States says his country's partisan divide helps explain why vaccination uptake in the U.S. is now lagging behind Canada.

3. Border restrictions: The U.S. says it will extend its current land border restrictions until Aug. 21, days after the Canadian government announced it would permit fully vaccinated Americans travelling into the country for discretionary purposes as of Aug. 9.

4. Business backlash: Without clear directive from governments, businesses have to decide whether to make vaccines mandatory for employees and patrons, a decision they say leaves them vulnerable to attacks from anti-vaxxers.

5. Afghan interpreters: The U.S. is outpacing Canada at meeting the 'moral obligation' to get Afghan interpreters and other support staff out of Afghanistan, a military historian says, as Ottawa still has not released a timeline for their plans.

One more thing…

Climate change: An international team of anthropologists, geographers and Earth scientists from Canada, the U.S. and France is aiming to carve out a new discipline that seeks to use archeology and Indigenous knowledge to study climate change.