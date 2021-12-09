TORONTO -- Vaccine makers are working to update COVID-19 shots, the prime minister will speak at a summit on democracy, and food prices could rise in 2022. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Future variants: Vaccine makers are racing to update their COVID-19 shots against the newest coronavirus threat even before it's clear a change is needed, just in case.

2. Mask guidelines: With the COVID-19 pandemic newly invigorated by emergence of the Omicron variant, Canadians are being asked to continue wearing masks. Here's a look at what each province has said about face mask rules and exemptions.

3. Democracy summit: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will participate in the Summit for Democracy’s Leaders today, where he will deliver remarks.

4. Real estate: The vast majority of Canadians between the ages of 18 and 28 worry they will not be able to afford a home in their city of choice thanks to soaring real-estate prices, with half already giving up on their dream of owning a home, according to a new survey.

5. Food prices: A new report released Thursday projects food prices in Canada will increase between five to seven per cent in 2022.

One more thing…

Reproductive health: Women under the age of 50 who had their ovaries and fallopian tubes removed during a hysterectomy for non-cancerous reasons are at increased risk of death, but the risk associated with the procedure diminishes with age, according to a new Canadian study.