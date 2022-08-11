5 things to know for Thursday, August 11, 2022

A Canadian army veteran is charged with murder after a mass shooting in Belize, a Saskatoon mother accused of faking her own death defends her actions, and a new poll finds more Canadians feel a strong attachment to their language than to Canada. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Murder charge: A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection with a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.

2. Shot in L.A.: B.C. actor Keilani Rose, known for playing Miigwan on the Hulu series "Shoresy," is recovering after taking a bullet to the chest in Los Angeles last month.

3. Savage attack: A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont., was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.

4. 'Left with no choice': A Saskatoon mother who is accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.

5. Strong attachment: A new survey finds more Canadians report a strong attachment to their primary language than to other identity markers, including the country they call home.

One more thing…

Farmer protests: Dutch farmers protesting their government's plan to reduce emissions is drawing attention to Canadian farmers' concerns.