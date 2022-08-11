5 things to know for Thursday, August 11, 2022

Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
A Canadian army veteran is charged with murder after a mass shooting in Belize, a Saskatoon mother accused of faking her own death defends her actions, and a new poll finds more Canadians feel a strong attachment to their language than to Canada. Here's what you need to know today.
1. Murder charge: A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection with a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
2. Shot in L.A.: B.C. actor Keilani Rose, known for playing Miigwan on the Hulu series "Shoresy," is recovering after taking a bullet to the chest in Los Angeles last month.
3. Savage attack: A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont., was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
4. 'Left with no choice': A Saskatoon mother who is accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
5. Strong attachment: A new survey finds more Canadians report a strong attachment to their primary language than to other identity markers, including the country they call home.
One more thing…
Farmer protests: Dutch farmers protesting their government's plan to reduce emissions is drawing attention to Canadian farmers' concerns.
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
A new survey finds more Canadians report a strong attachment to their primary language than to other markers of identity, including the country they call home.
A B.C. performer is recovering after taking a bullet to the chest in Los Angeles last month.
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
Olivia Newton-John, the singer and 'Grease' star who died on Monday in the United States, will receive a state memorial service in Australia, Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews announced Thursday.
The Indian capital reintroduced public mask mandates on Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.
The ongoing protests in the Netherlands, by farmers opposed to their government’s plan to slash nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, have drawn attention to Canadian farmers’ concerns over an emissions reduction target set by the Canadian government. But the policies set out by the Dutch government and the Canadian government are fundamentally different, experts say.
A new survey finds more Canadians report a strong attachment to their primary language than to other markers of identity, including the country they call home.
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
Two containers of food bound for Afghanistan have been cancelled by a Canada-based aid agency because of a law banning any dealings with the Taliban.
Police in Ontario say they have taken down a criminal network they allege trafficked cocaine and fentanyl and smuggled guns into Canada from the U.S.
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
A new global study by computer security software company McAfee has found that 60 per cent of Canadian children as young as 10 have experienced some form of cyberbullying.
The death toll from last weekend's fighting between Israel and Gaza militants has risen to 47, after a man died from wounds sustained during the violence, the Health Ministry in Gaza said Thursday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Western nations Thursday to provide more money to help Ukraine's military keep fighting nearly 5 1/2 months after Russia invaded its neighbor.
An Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton in presumed retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed the country's most powerful general, offering US$300,000 to 'eliminate' the Trump administration official, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
The GOP response to the FBI's search of Donald Trump's Florida estate this week was an especially stark example of how the party is keeping Trump nearby.
As Russia continues to suffer losses in its invasion of Ukraine, now nearing its sixth month, the Kremlin has refused to announce a full-blown mobilization — a move that could be very unpopular for President Vladimir Putin. That has led instead to a covert recruitment effort that includes using prisoners to make up the manpower shortage.
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre remains the heavy favourite to be the next Conservative party leader but he trails opponent Jean Charest for support among Canadians as a whole.
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
More than two dozen plastic makers are asking the Federal Court to put an end to Ottawa's plan to ban several single-use plastic items but Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says he's confident the attempt will fail.
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Children ages 1-9 in London were made eligible for booster doses of a polio vaccine Wednesday after British health authorities reported finding evidence the virus has spread in multiple areas of the city but found no cases of the paralytic disease in people.
A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators obtained Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward.
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
As concerns about social media's harmful effects on teens continue to rise, platforms from Snapchat to TikTok to Instagram are bolting on new features they say will make their services safer and more age appropriate. But the changes rarely address the elephant in the the room -- the algorithms pushing endless content that can drag anyone, not just teens, into harmful rabbit holes.
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
The Royal Canadian Mint is launching a special coin celebrating late music legend Oscar Peterson.
Houshang Ebtehaj, a distinguished Iranian poet whose small but influential body of work made him a major figure in his own country and in world literature, died on Wednesday in Cologne, Germany. He was 94.
World shares were mixed Thursday after Wall Street benchmarks closed at three-month highs as investors cheered a report showing inflation cooled more than expected in July.
The Royal Canadian Mint is launching a special coin celebrating late music legend Oscar Peterson.
Workers at Metro Inc. are putting in overtime to keep stores open as the company grapples with an ongoing labour crunch, the Montreal-based grocery and drugstore retailer said Wednesday.
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.
A Toronto man who’s been playing the lottery since the late '70s is set to retire after he won big in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.
At the age of 13, Wyatt Sharpe has interviewed the prime minister, a premier, party leaders and cabinet ministers -- and he's not even in high school yet.
Serena Williams exited the National Bank Open on Wednesday night with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the National Bank Open following a 7-6 (4), 6-1 loss to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday.
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming announced on Wednesday he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.
Drivers were so eager to fill up before gas prices rise again that some stations across British Columbia ran out.
Bicycles have long been a means of transport in China and once outnumbered cars on city streets. Now cycling is increasingly also seen as a sport by an urban middle class that has benefited from China's growth into the world's second largest economy.