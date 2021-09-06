TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 76.7 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Two Michaels: Canada's federal leaders spent part of their time on the campaign trail Sunday, expressing support for two men whose detention in China now exceeds 1,000 days.

2. One-on-one: In the second of a series of interviews with Canada’s major federal party leaders, Question Period Host Evan Solomon talks to Green Party of Canada Leader Annamie Paul.

3. Fourth wave anxiety: Health-care workers shared concerns over staff shortages and burnout with the federal Liberal leader during a Sunday campaign stop at a Toronto hospital that was surrounded by anti-vaccine protests earlier in the week.

4. Climate change: A slim majority of Canadians indicate some willingness to pay more to help achieve Canada’s emission-reduction targets, according to a new poll from Nanos Research.

5. Back to school: As millions of children across Canada head back to school -- some of whom haven't been in the classroom for many months, at least -- experts have some coping-strategy tips for parents to share with their kids to deal with ongoing pandemic-related stressors that may interrupt their school year.

One more thing…

Helping hands: Two Toronto-area friends will be sending more than 120 'Smile Boxes' -- gift baskets filled with toys -- to newly arrived Afghan children.