Ukrainian officials defiantly reject a Russian demand that forces lay down arms in Mariupol, an airliner crashes in southern China, and big moves ahead of today's NHL trade deadline. Here's what you need to know today.

1. No surrender: Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms in exchange for safe passage out of the city.

2. Chinese airliner crash: A China Eastern Boeing 737 with 132 people on board has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said.

3. Basic training halted: Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt says it has halted a basic training course amid allegations of racism and harassment among recruits.

4. CP Rail stoppage: Industry leaders and politicians are urging the federal government to end the CP Rail labour dispute as the work stoppage enters its second day.

5. NHL trade deadline: After the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenceman Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, not many stars are left up for grabs before today's NHL trade deadline.

One more thing…

Medical assistance in dying: Dr. Stefanie Green was among the first Canadian physicians to offer medical assistance in dying once it became legal in 2016, and she has now written a book describing the first year of her practice.