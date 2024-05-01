Health

    • Dental care program starts accepting claims for 1 million seniors

    OTTAWA -

    The first seniors to register with the new federal dental care plan can now start submitting claims.

    The government says about one million seniors are now eligible to receive dental care under the program.

    The program was conceived as part of a co-operative political pact between the Liberals and the New Democrats.

    Once it is fully rolled out, the program should be available to anyone without private insurance with a family income under $90,000.

    The government started enrolling seniors late last year, and other cohorts, including kids under the age of 18 and people who receive the disabilities tax credit, will be phased in over the next year.

    Health Canada says 6,500 oral health providers, including dentists, hygienists and denturists, have signed up to provide care to patients enrolled in the federal dental plan.

