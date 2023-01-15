5 things to know for Monday, January 16, 2023

A university student is suing Toronto police for $1.6 million after allegedly being Tasered with an officer's knee on his neck, Canada's military brass is concerned about access to cutting-edge technology, and beloved former Vancouver Canucks player Gino Odjick dies at age 52. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Student sues police: A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.

2. Gino Odjick: Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, dies at age 52.

3. Military technology: There are concerns at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces that this country won't have access to the same cutting-edge military technology as its closest allies because it is not part of a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.

4. Edelman Trust Barometer: People worldwide are more gloomy about their economic prospects than ever before and trust business far more than other institutions like governments, non-profits and the media in an increasingly divided world, according to a survey from public relations firm Edelman.

5. Mafia boss arrest: Italy's No. 1 fugitive, Matteo Messina Denaro, was captured on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.

One more thing…

Blue Monday: Here are some tips to protect your mental health this Blue Monday.

It is better to feel and address difficult emotions in a healthy way than avoid them, experts said. (Rommel Canlas/Innovated Captures/Adobe Stock/CNN)