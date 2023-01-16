Italy arrests No. 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run
Italy's No. 1 fugitive, Matteo Messina Denaro, a convicted Mafia boss who ordered some of the nation's most heinous killings, was arrested Monday at a private clinic in Sicily after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.
Messina Denaro was captured at the Palermo clinic where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical condition, according to Carabinieri Gen. Pasquale Angelosanto, who heads the police force's special operations squad.
A pair of Carabinieri officers, each holding an arm, walked him down the front steps of the upscale clinic and led him to a waiting black van in pouring rain. Messina Denaro was wearing a brown leather jacket trimmed in shearling, a matching white-and-brown skull cap and his trademark tinted glasses. His face looked wan and he stared straight ahead.
A young man when he went into hiding, he is now 60. Messina Denaro, who had a power base near in the western Sicilian port city of Trapani, was considered Sicily's Cosa Nostra top boss even while a fugitive.
He was the last of three longtime fugitive top-level Mafia bosses who had for decades eluded capture, and hundreds of police officers over the years had been tasked with tracking him down.
Italian news reports said that when Carabinieri came up to him in the clinic and asked if he were Messina Denaro, the fugitive admitted that he was.
Palermo Chief Prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia told Rai state TV that the fugitive had been using the pseudonym Andrea Bonafede. The last name roughly means "good faith" in Italian.
Shortly after his arrest, Messina Denaro appeared before a court in Palermo, where a judge sought to confirm his identity and ask basic questions to fill out documents.
Reminded by the judge that he must answer truthfully, Messina Denaro replied: "Aware." When asked his occupation, he replied "farmer" and added that his brother was a banker and his four sisters homemakers.
For his residence, he cited Castelvetrano, a farm town near Trapani which was his crime clan's power base and where he was assured of logistics support during his time as a fugitive, according to investigators.
He also told the court he was one of six children, including a brother in banking.
The brief hearing ended with Messina Denaro telling the judge, who wasn't identified by state TV, "Thank you, good day."
Messina Denaro, who was tried in absentia and convicted of dozens of murders, faces multiple life sentences.
He is set to be imprisoned for two bombings in Sicily in 1992 that killed top anti-Mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, Falcone's wife and several of their bodyguards. Other grisly crimes he was convicted of is the murder of a Mafia turncoat's young son, who was abducted and strangled before his body was dissolved in a vat of acid.
Monday's arrest came 30 years and a day after the Jan. 15, 1993, capture of convicted Mafia "boss of bosses" Salvatore "Toto" Riina, in a Palermo apartment after 23 years on the run. Messina Denaro went into hiding in the summer of that same year, as the Italian state stiffened its crackdown on the Sicilian crime syndicate following the murders of Falcone and Borsellino.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni tweeted that Messina Denaro's capture is a "great victory of the state, which shows that it doesn't surrender in the face of the Mafia."
Italy's Mafia boss who set the record for the longest time on the lam was Bernardo Provenzano, captured in a farmhouse near Corleone, Sicily, in 2006 after 38 years as a fugitive. Once Provenzano was in police hands, the hunt focused on Messina Denaro, but despite numerous reported sightings he managed to elude arrest, until Monday.
That all three top bosses were ultimately arrested in the heart of Sicily while they conducted decades of a clandestine life won't surprise Italy's police and prosecutors. Law enforcement have long said that such bosses rely on contacts and the confidentiality of fellow mobsters and complicit family members to move them from hideout to hideout, supply food, clean clothing and communication, and a code of silence known as "omerta."
But Messina Denaro, besides staying in hideouts in Sicily, also traveled abroad while a fugitive, including to Marseille, the French port city, where he underwent surgery some years ago, according to investigators.
Riina and Provenzano lived out the last years of their life in the strictest of Italian prison conditions reserved for unrepentant organized crime bosses and refused to cooperate with investigators.
Messina Denaro was believed to have enjoyed a more comfortable lifestyle in his decades hiding from police, leaving some to speculate whether he might agree to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for more lenient prison conditions.
During his years on the run, he had a series of lovers and passed time by playing video games, according to Italian media reports.
One of his girlfriends was arrested and convicted of having hidden him for a time while he was a fugitive. But while he had a weakness for women, Messina Denaro could be cruel, strangling a woman while she was pregnant, according to Italian media.
Right after he went into hiding, Messina Denaro sent a letter to his then girlfriend, saying, "You'll hear talk about me, they will paint me like the devil, but it's all falsehoods," ANSA quoted the letter as saying.
Wary of being tracked down by cellphone use, Mafia bosses frequently resort to handwritten notes known as "pizzini." When Provenzano was nabbed in his rustic, almost primitive, hideaway in the countryside, police found a stash of such notes.
With the crackdown that began in the 1990s against Sicily's Cosa Nostra, the island's mafiosi started losing their dominance in Italy compared to other organized crime syndicates.
While the Sicilian Mafia was significantly weakened by a small army of turncoats, on the mainland, the `ndrangheta syndicate, based in the "toe" of the Italian peninsula, steadily eclipsed Cosa Nostra in reach and influence. Unlike Sicily's crime syndicates, the `ndrangheta draws its footsoldiers based on family ties, leaving it less vulnerable to turncoats. The 'ndrangheta is now one of the world's most powerful cocaine traffickers.
But the Sicilian Mafia still runs drug trafficking operations. Other lucrative illicit businesses include infiltration of public works contracts and extortion of small business owners who are threatened if they don't regularly pay "protection money."
Correction
This story has been corrected to show that Messina Denaro is one of six children, not the father of six children.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
Most Canadian businesses and consumers expect a recession in next 12 months: BoC surveys
More than 70 per cent of Canadian consumers and two thirds of business firms think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, according to Bank of Canada surveys.
Italy arrests No. 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run
Italy's No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was captured on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.
As elites arrive in Davos, conspiracy theories thrive online
The annual event in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, which opens Monday, has increasingly become a target of bizarre claims from a growing chorus of commentators who believe the forum involves a group of elites manipulating global events for their own benefit.
Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on
Baldev Patel cannot remember much of the last conversation he had with his son and, while the memories are fast fading, the hurt remains.
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
Concerns over increased fares as Air Canada cuts certain direct flights in Saskatchewan: professor
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95
Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international film stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed 'the most beautiful woman in the world' after the title of one her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.
Trudeau to visit rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatoon today to visit a rare earths element processing plant.
Canada
-
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
-
Freezing rain continues in the Maritimes, power outages close schools
Wet, slippery conditions are ongoing in the Maritimes Monday morning as more freezing rain coats the region.
-
Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on
Baldev Patel cannot remember much of the last conversation he had with his son and, while the memories are fast fading, the hurt remains.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
-
Concerns over increased fares as Air Canada cuts certain direct flights in Saskatchewan: professor
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
-
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer's knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
World
-
London police officer admits multiple counts of rape
A London police officer on Monday admitted raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period, in what prosecutors described as one of the most shocking cases involving a serving police officer.
-
Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site
Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for the cause of Nepal's deadliest plane crash in 30 years.
-
Brazil's crowdfunded insurrection leaves paper trail for police
A wildly successful government-run payments system, Pix has become a key financial pillar underpinning former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's election-denial movement, allowing his most ardent fans to crowdfund their alternative media outlets and far-right demonstrations culminating in the chaos of Jan. 8.
-
Thousands bid farewell to Constantine, King Charles' cousin and Greece's former king
With occasional renditions of the Greek national anthem, thousands of people began lining up long before dawn Monday outside Athens' cathedral to pay their final respects to Greece's former and last king, Constantine, who died last week at the age of 82.
-
Another Colorado library closes due to meth contamination
For the second time in a month, a Colorado library has closed its doors to clean up methamphetamine contamination.
-
Chinese city dwellers head to hometowns as holidays raise COVID stakes
Passengers laden with luggage flocked to rail stations in China's megacities on Monday, heading to their hometowns for holidays that health experts fear could intensify a raging COVID-19 outbreak in areas less-equipped to handle it.
Politics
-
Trudeau to visit rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatoon today to visit a rare earths element processing plant.
-
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
-
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Health
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
-
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
The union for health workers and nurses at a major Halifax hospital emergency department describes its staffing as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees.
-
Parents are not OK after 3 years of COVID and a brutal winter of children's respiratory illness
With children back in school and day care after the holidays, weary parents fear what illness awaits them next during this brutal respiratory virus season.
Sci-Tech
-
Foot-long dwarf boa found in Ecuadorian Amazon
Scientists have identified a tiny new species of dwarf boa living in the Ecuadorian Amazon that even a snake hater could love: These small reptiles are just a foot long.
-
Gen Z has a new 'vintage' technology to obsess over
First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z's latest 'vintage' obsession is the flip phone -- that mid-1990s-era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular.
-
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
Entertainment
-
Al Brown, best known as Stan Valchek in 'The Wire,' dead at 83
Veteran actor Al Brown, who became famous for his role in the hit TV show 'The Wire,' has died at age 83.
-
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
R'Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night.
-
'Avatar 2,' 'M3GAN' hold onto top spots at the box office
New movies like 'Plane' and 'House Party' were no match for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and the killer doll horror 'M3GAN' at the box office this weekend. The two holdovers topped the charts again according to studio estimates Sunday.
Business
-
World shares mostly higher ahead of China GDP data
Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Monday ahead of China's release of economic growth figures and a policy update this week from Japan's central bank.
-
Most Canadian businesses and consumers expect a recession in next 12 months: BoC surveys
More than 70 per cent of Canadian consumers and two thirds of business firms think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, according to Bank of Canada surveys.
-
Concerns over increased fares as Air Canada cuts certain direct flights in Saskatchewan: professor
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
Lifestyle
-
Parents are not OK after 3 years of COVID and a brutal winter of children's respiratory illness
With children back in school and day care after the holidays, weary parents fear what illness awaits them next during this brutal respiratory virus season.
-
Gen Z has a new 'vintage' technology to obsess over
First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z's latest 'vintage' obsession is the flip phone -- that mid-1990s-era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular.
-
Trust essential in work-from-home era, experts say, after 'time theft' ruling
Employers and work-from-home staff must tread a fine line between trust, monitoring and micromanaging, experts say, in the new age of remote employment.
Sports
-
Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
-
Kraemer scores four goals to lead Canada past Sweden for women's U18 hockey gold
Caitlin Kraemer led the way with four goals as Canada routed Sweden 10-0 to claim its second consecutive gold medal at the women's world under-18 hockey championship on Sunday.
-
Nadal struggles at times during 4-set win at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal never truly seemed in danger of becoming the first Australian Open defending men's champion to lose in the first round since his current coach, Carlos Moya, managed to beat Boris Becker a quarter of a century ago.
Autos
-
Public transit struggling to lure back riders amid rising costs of living
Public transit systems across Canada are grappling with revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in many cases, reduced ridership has been slower to rebound than anticipated.
-
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest.
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.