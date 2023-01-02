How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Pine trees have been discarded, wreaths and string lights are tucked back into storage, and in just a few short weeks, heavy feelings of sadness may arise as the holiday comedown officially sets in.
The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
“Now the holiday celebrations are over and people are now returning back to their regular routine, and on top of that, we are also facing the depth of the cold and dark winter season,” Vera Cheng, registered social worker and psychotherapist, told CTV News Channel Monday. “As the post-holiday slump sets in, we are also trying to live up to the reality of our New Year's resolution which can be a challenging time for our mental health.”
According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), one in five Canadians experiences mental illness in any given year, and an estimated two to three per cent of Canadians are affected by seasonal affective disorder (SAD).
SAD is triggered by seasonal changes, often in late autumn, and can cause feelings of sadness, lack of energy, loss of interest in usual activities, oversleeping and weight gain.
WHAT IS BLUE MONDAY?
While the idea of ‘Blue Monday’ was originally a marketing tactic used by UK travel company Sky Travel in 2005, it has since caught on to be the gloomiest day of the year for various reasons.
Factors such as longer and colder nights, hefty post-holiday credit card bills, a decrease in social plans, and the early days of SAD, can make this Monday particularly heavy.
HOW TO PROTECT YOUR MENTAL HEALTH
While the motivation sparked by setting New Year’s resolutions may be beneficial for some, Cheng advises to not put too much pressure on new goals at this time, or to make comparisons to others.
“Don’t get bogged down by your New Year's resolutions, and don’t make comparisons on social media. Remember that we’re only seeing small glimpses of people’s successes. Expect yourself to fail at times,” she says. “And by being honest with your New Year's resolutions, you can then set realistic expectations from it.”
Cheng also urges people to reach out to their support system and stay connected.
“This can be done by reaching out to your friends, family or colleagues by setting up lunch dates or coffee dates, or even consider making virtual connections.”
Joining a book club for example, says Cheng, can become a positive outlet for people to learn how to share their feelings and better manage them.
“This will help you to build your emotional and mental health resilience.”
In a post on CAMH’s website, psychologist Dr. Katy Kamkar another way people can cope is to take stock of your habits and see where you can make “simple but effective changes.”
"Daily meaningful activities like getting proper sleep, maintaining a healthy diet, being physically active, setting up a budget to manage your spending habits, these are all practical, achievable goals that can make you feel more balanced," Kamkar says.
To get ahead of Blue Monday, Psychology Today advises having a quality bedtime routine the night before, going to bed early, and limiting blue light from screens.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of Blue Monday.
Who's exempt from Canada's foreign homebuyers ban? Here's what you need to know
Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers is now in effect, barring commercial enterprises and individuals outside of Canada from buying residential properties in the country. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know about the regulations.
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner seriously injured in snow-plowing accident
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured while plowing snow in Reno, Nevada, and is in critical condition.
Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia's defence ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.
Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from U.S.
An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday.
Scientists discover key reason why long-COVID patients experience long-term smell loss
In a new study looking at why some COVID-19 patients suffer long-term loss of their sense of smell, researchers found no sign of lingering infection in patients despite ongoing inflammation.
'It never needed to be this way': Prince Harry wants his father, brother 'back' in new interview
Britain's Prince Harry said his troubled relationship with the Royal Family "never needed to be this way" and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother "back," in an excerpt from an interview with broadcaster ITV released on Monday.
U.S. may execute its first openly transgender woman
Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003.
Canada
-
Canada squeezes in change to copyright laws before end of 2022
There will be no new books or plays added to the public domain in Canada until 2043 after the government squeezed in a change to copyright laws just before the end of 2022.
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
-
Community search party seeks identity of 'Buffalo Woman' serial killer victim
A grassroots effort continues in Winnipeg to try and identify one of four women believed to have been killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
Toronto's SickKids says it is 'aware' of online statement offering free decryptor
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it is aware of an online statement from a ransomware group that offers a decryptor to restore systems impacted by a mid-December cybersecurity incident.
-
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
World
-
State seeks long prison term for accused NYC subway gunman
Prosecutors plan to seek a decades-long prison sentence for a man who is expected to plead guilty this week to opening fire in a subway car and wounding 10 riders in an attack that shocked New York City.
-
Four killed, three injured after choppers collide mid-air in Australia
Two helicopters collided in mid-air near a popular tourist attraction in Australia's Gold Coast region on Monday, killing four people and critically injuring three more, authorities said.
-
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in machete attack
A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve was arrested on charges of attempting to murder police officers, authorities said Monday as they continued to investigate whether he was motivated by Islamic extremism.
-
Benedict aide's tell-all book will expose 'dark manoeuvres'
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's longtime personal secretary has written a tell-all book that his publisher on Monday promised would tell the truth about the 'blatant calumnies,' 'dark manoeuvres,' mysteries and scandals that sullied the reputation of a pontiff best known for his historic resignation.
-
Six die in three-vehicle crash on Texas highway, authorities say
A minivan trying to overtake a vehicle in a no-passing zone on a Texas highway crashed head-on into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by another vehicle, authorities said. Six people died and five others were injured.
-
Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
Israel's military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said.
Politics
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
Canada squeezes in change to copyright laws before end of 2022
There will be no new books or plays added to the public domain in Canada until 2043 after the government squeezed in a change to copyright laws just before the end of 2022.
-
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
Health
-
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of Blue Monday.
-
Staying hydrated is linked to lower disease risk, lower risk of dying early, study finds
Drinking enough water is associated with a significantly lower risk of developing chronic diseases, a lower risk of dying early or lower risk of being biologically older than your chronological age, according to a National Institutes of Health study published Monday in the journal eBioMedicine.
-
'Big year' for pharmacists with new prescriptive powers, drug shortages: association
In a year when pharmacists have stickhandled children's drug shortages and an extra-busy flu shot season, you'd think they might balk at the news in Ontario and B.C. that their prescriptive powers are being expanded.
Sci-Tech
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
First Nova Scotia-made satellite launches into space
A tiny Nova Scotia invention made history Thursday as the first Atlantic Canadian satellite to be launched into space.
Entertainment
-
Mastermind of Banksy removal could face years in jail, Ukraine says
The suspected mastermind behind the removal of a Banksy mural in a Ukrainian town could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty, Ukraine's interior ministry said on Monday.
-
Celine Dion snubbed in Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers List'
Legendary Quebec chanteuse Celine Dion has been snubbed by Rolling Stone magazine. For many fans, Dion was a glaring omission from the magazine’s ranking of the 200 greatest singers of all time, published Sunday.
-
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner seriously injured in snow-plowing accident
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured while plowing snow in Reno, Nevada, and is in critical condition.
Business
-
Restaurants debut new takeout ware amid phase-in of single-use plastics ban
Customers may notice takeout containers, straws and other items being swapped for greener alternatives in the new year as Canada's food service industry adjusts to the phase-in of a federal law that aims to eventually remove many single-use plastics from the market altogether.
-
World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for new year holidays.
-
Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island set to increase to $14.50 Sunday
The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island's minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.
Lifestyle
-
OPINION
OPINION | Steps to make sure you're ready for your next financial emergency
Financial experts say people should be ready for unexpected events like power outages, weather interruptions and other disasters that can inflict chaos and take a financial toll -- often with little warning. Here are steps you can take to make sure you're ready for the next emergency.
-
How to stick to your New Year's resolutions, according to experts
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.
-
'GOAT,' 'inflection point' and 'quiet quitting' should be banished, annual list says
Michigan's Lake Superior State University has released its annual list, amassed from submissions from around the world, which highlights phrases or words that its judges deem misused, overused -- or simply useless. "GOAT," along with "inflection point," "quiet quitting" and "gaslighting" makes an appearance on the list.
Sports
-
Stjernborg's shorthanded goal leads Sweden over Finland in world junior quarterfinal
Victor Stjernborg scored a shorthanded goal with 65 seconds remaining and Sweden defeated rival Finland 3-2 in quarterfinal action Monday at the world junior hockey championship.
-
Fenway Park transforms for NHL's 14th annual Winter Classic
Fenway Park, the majors' oldest active ballpark, was transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL's 14th annual Winter Classic on Monday afternoon.
-
Atlanta Falcons cut WR Batson from practice squad after arrest
The Atlanta Falcons released receiver Cameron Batson from the practice squad on Monday, two days after an altercation with police led to his arrest.
Autos
-
FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday.
-
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
-
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on one of the world's toughest motor races
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.