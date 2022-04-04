Jon Batiste is tops at the Grammys with five trophies, a survey suggests Canadians are becoming more divided over COVID-19 and politics, and a Montreal businessman embarks on a mission with a fully private space crew this week. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Grammy Awards: Despite an already dominant showing, Jon Batiste's most stunning victory of the night was winning the top prize at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

2. Zelenskyy's appeal: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at the Grammy Awards to ask for support in telling the story of Ukraine's invasion by Russia.

3. 'Egregious and appalling': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian leaders are condemning civilian killings in Ukraine after a recent Russian retreat revealed towns scattered with dead bodies.

4. More divided: A new survey suggests more Canadians are becoming divided, with some saying issues have led them to reduce contact with friends or family.

5. Private space crew: A Montreal businessman will join the first fully private space crew on a mission to the International Space Station set to launch in just a few days.

One more thing…

'Outdated advice': More than two years after allergy experts recommended newer antihistamines and warned against using Benadryl as a first-line treatment, many Canadians are still reaching for the recognizable brand name.