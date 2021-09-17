TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 78.37 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Singh interview: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Quebec’s secularism law is undoubtedly discriminatory, but won’t commit to federal intervention if elected prime minister.

2. Alberta cases: Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole refused to say Thursday whether he still thinks Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has handled the pandemic better than the federal government, as the province faces a rapidly worsening COVID-19 situation.

3. Support from Obama: With less then a week until election day, former U.S. president Barack Obama has waded into the fray to bolster the campaign of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, who he describes as his "friend."

4. 'No excuse': Vaccine mandate protesters’ use of Nazi imagery and comparisons to the Holocaust are angering Jewish organizations.

5. Name change: Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use.

One more thing…

Soothing sonata: Researchers are diving deeper into a little known avenue of treatment for those with medication-resistant epilepsy: listening to classical music.