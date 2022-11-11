5 things to know for Friday, November 11, 2022

Remembrance Day ceremonies are being held across Canada today, a Canadian resident who has been stranded abroad for two months is desperate for help, and federal health officials are urging people to wear masks indoors again. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Lest we forget. Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country today to mark Remembrance Day.

2. Canadian resident stranded: A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.

3. 'I thought it was a joke': An Ontario woman says she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down, and now she's being told to reverse changes.

4. Masking indoors: Federal health officials are urging Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions to help the impact of a fall surge of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases on hospitals and vulnerable people.

5. Trouble buying a home?: A new survey finds Canadians rank affordable housing as a top issue facing the country, saying discrimination and supply are contributing to the problem.

One more thing…

Groovy: Low-frequency bass can't be heard, but it can fire up the dance floor, according to a new study.

People dance at Paradiso pop venue, club and cultural center, in Amsterdam, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)