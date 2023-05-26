5 things to know for Friday, May 26, 2023

There's a reason for rise in allergies, AI helps scientists discover an antibiotic, and three provinces are investigating the maker of ChatGPT.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Seasonal suffering: Experts says much of the recent rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change.'

2. 'Natural health products': As senators deliberate new regulations, here's what you need to know about the products, potential risks, and the proposed new rules.

3. AI helps discovery: With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.

4. OpenAI investigation: The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.

5. Covered enough? As Canadians contend with the risk of flooding this spring, experts say many homeowners remain without adequate insurance to cover extreme weather's damage to their homes.

Blue Jays: 813 per cent hike a 'miscommunication,' fan's season tickets will cost 140 per cent more

A Toronto Blue Jays fan wearing a jacket commemorating the club's last World Series takes his seat ahead of opening day baseball action against Cleveland Indians in Toronto on Tuesday, April 2, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)