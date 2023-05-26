5 things to know for Friday, May 26, 2023

BREAKING | 'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian songstress Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024.
There's a reason for rise in allergies, AI helps scientists discover an antibiotic, and three provinces are investigating the maker of ChatGPT.
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Seasonal suffering: Experts says much of the recent rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change.'
2. 'Natural health products': As senators deliberate new regulations, here's what you need to know about the products, potential risks, and the proposed new rules.
3. AI helps discovery: With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.
4. OpenAI investigation: The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
5. Covered enough? As Canadians contend with the risk of flooding this spring, experts say many homeowners remain without adequate insurance to cover extreme weather's damage to their homes.
One more thing…
Blue Jays: 813 per cent hike a 'miscommunication,' fan's season tickets will cost 140 per cent more
A Toronto Blue Jays fan wearing a jacket commemorating the club's last World Series takes his seat ahead of opening day baseball action against Cleveland Indians in Toronto on Tuesday, April 2, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi explains in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca why he's lending his vote to Rachel Notley and the NDP this time.
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
The University of Waterloo has announced it will offer free tuition to students from two First Nations whose traditional territory covers the land where the university is located.
Prior to the pandemic, tens of thousands would gather for fireworks over the Burrard Inlet on July 1. Now, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says the fireworks will not return anytime soon.
A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, officials said. The plane landed safely.
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
MPs have reissued an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
The world's 20 richest countries are fuelling forced labour and account for over half the estimated 50 million people living in "modern slavery," according to a report released Wednesday.
Oath Keepers extremist group founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for orchestrating a weekslong plot that culminated in his followers attacking the U.S. Capitol in a bid to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House after winning the 2020 election.
Peruvian anti-drug police seized 58 one-kilo packages of cocaine Thursday bearing a picture of a Nazi flag on the outside and the name Hitler printed in low relief.
Gabby Petito's parents now have a copy of a letter Brian Laundrie's mother wrote to her son, which included references to getting a shovel and burying a body. Attorneys for both sides argued in a Sarasota County, Florida, courtroom Wednesday over whether the letter is relevant to the lawsuit brought by Gabby Petito's parents.
The mother of Brian Laundrie, the man who killed his fiancée, Gabby Petito, and later himself in 2021, wrote to her son saying she would help him 'dispose of a body' or 'bake a cake with a file in it' to help him in jail, according to a copy of the undated letter obtained by CNN.
Two top rights groups on Friday slammed the severe restrictions imposed on women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan as gender-based persecution, which is a crime against humanity.
The federal government has announced funding to help the Akwesasne Mohawk Territory fight organized crime, after the death of eight migrants in the St. Lawrence River earlier this year.
Recognizing and properly diagnosing concussions has also been an issue in clinical settings. A Canadian researcher hopes that will change with a new diagnostic standard he helped develop.
Pfizer received full approval in the U.S. on Thursday for its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid that's been the go-to treatment against the coronavirus.
About 10 per cent of people appear to suffer long COVID after an Omicron infection, a lower estimate than earlier in the pandemic, according to a study of nearly 10,000 Americans that aims to help unravel the mysterious condition.
Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given the green light to its first-in-human clinical trial, a critical milestone after earlier struggles to gain approval.
Virgin Galactic completed what's expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space.
The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
Movie star Keanu Reeves, singer Jully Black and retired professional wrestler Bret Hart are among the famous Canadians expected to be immortalized on Canada's Walk of Fame today.
Tina Turner's death is being mourned around the world. But in Australia, many people felt a special connection to the singer. Australians developed their own line dance moves to the song in the years after its 1973 release, and the dance's popularity spread through schools.
Japan on Friday approved additional sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, including freezing the assets of dozens of individuals and groups and banning exports to Russian military-related organizations.
Days from a deadline, U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are narrowing in on a two-year budget deal aiming to curb federal deficits in exchange for lifting the nation's debt ceiling and staving off an economically devastating government default.
World markets were mostly higher Friday, lifted by optimism that Congress and the president will strike a deal to unlock a vote for lifting the U.S. government's debt ceiling and avert a potentially calamitous default.
TikTok cleaning influencer Melissa Pateras says few people know how to clean their dishwasher filter, which could be the culprit to musty smelling plastic.
The moments when a mother moose and her baby stopped traffic on a Northern B.C. highway last week were caught on video by a truck driver.
As cottage season dawns, the prospect of joint ownership with family or friends grows anew for many Canadians, budding perennially like a lakeside plant.
Riders who were born male will be prevented from racing in British Cycling's elite female events under a new transgender and non-binary participation policy published by the governing body on Friday.
Pete Alonso launched his major league-leading 19th home run and Carlos Carrasco earned his first win this season as the New York Mets routed the Chicago Cubs 10-1 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.
Austin Riley hit a pair of monstrous homers and pinch-hitter Travis d'Arnaud came through with a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning that carried the Atlanta Braves to an 8-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.
Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution announced Thursday they will build a US $4.3 billion electric battery plant as part of Hyundai's new electric vehicle assembly plant in southeast Georgia.
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
All of Ford Motor Co.'s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada starting next spring.