More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
For the last two years, rushing their toddler to hospital has become the norm for Daniela Mora-Fisher and her husband.
"A cold would become a wheeze. A wheeze would become a crisis," Mora-Fisher said.
Julian, now three years old, has been "struggling with respiratory distress since probably he was 18 months," she said.
Mora-Fisher, a foreign-trained physician who now works as a researcher at a Toronto doctor's office, suspects a combination of allergies and viruses might be triggering what could be asthma. Specialists at her local hospital have seen Julian in their asthma clinic, she said, but they've told her they need to wait until he's old enough to do the breathing tests required to confirm it.
Mora-Fisher and her husband have tried everything they can to reduce potential allergens --including moving out of an old house to try to get away from mould and from busy bus traffic she thought might have been polluting the air.
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, said Dr. Susan Waserman, division director of clinical immunology and allergy at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont.
"We've been seeing this now for decades," Waserman said. "It's eczema. It's allergic rhinitis. It's asthma. It's food allergy. It's really everything."
Much of the rise in allergies and asthma "can be directly linked to climate change," said Dr. Melissa Lem, a family physician in Vancouver and president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE).
Research has shown that over the last few decades in North America, "the average pollen season has extended about three weeks and that now plants release about 20 per cent more pollen than they used to," Lem said.
That's consistent with data gathered by Aerobiology, a Canadian company that monitors airborne allergens such as pollen and mould spores.
"We are seeing a lot more pollen and higher concentrations of pollen overall in the air year over year," said Aerobiology spokesperson Daniel Coates.
"Pollen reacts to warmer weather. The more warmer weather you have, the more pollen you're generally going to have in the air. And so there seems to be a correlation between the amount of pollen that we see in the air and the warmer weather that we're having due to climate change."
Waserman said she's seeing more allergies in younger children than ever before.
"We used to think that pollen allergy wouldn't make an appearance 'till the age of five or so. I see a lot of environmental allergy a couple of years earlier than that now," she said.
"It's a higher number of people and (they're) starting earlier."
Pollen isn't the only allergy worsened by climate change, Lem said.
"Flooding ... can lead to more mould in people's homes and more moisture and people who have allergies to moulds can experience more indoor allergies," she said.
"We also know that the very thing that's driving climate change also increases allergies," Lem said.
Burning fossil fuels releases more inhalable particles into the air. In addition to directly irritating people's respiratory systems, the pollutants may trigger the release of immunoglobulin E, which is associated with allergic responses in the body, she said.
Climate change is directly linked to an increasing number of wildfires in Canada, which also contributes to the problem, Lem said.
"In clinical practice myself as a family doctor, I've seen many more patients in the last few years just anecdotally saying 'I'd never had allergies before and now I do'. And also I tend to see more flares in those respiratory symptoms during smoke season," she said.
"All those different moving parts ... are coming together to create this storm of allergies," Lem said.
Cecilia Sierra-Heredia, a research associate studying environmental health and children's allergies and asthma at Simon Fraser University, agreed.
"The hypothesis is that this is a double exposure that kids are growing up with," she said.
"More pollen in the air, more particulate matter, more pollution that's inflaming the airways and then kind of priming their respiratory tissues and their immune systems to develop allergies and asthma."
Sierra-Heredia noted thata "genetic predisposition" may be another factor.
Daniela Mora-Fisher said she's surprised to see how many other toddlers besides Julian are suffering from breathing issues.
"Almost every single parent I know has puffers with their kids," she said.
She also thinks the air quality around her home has triggered allergic reactions among family members when they've visited from Ecuador.
"They have no allergies or anything" when they're back home, Mora-Fisher said.
But every time they visit her in Toronto, "they cannot stop, like, having rashes and sneezing," she said.
In addition to taking steps to reduce climate change overall, there are more immediate measures that people suffering from allergies and their health-care providers can take to provide some relief.
Air purifiers in the home can help allergy sufferers, said Sierra-Heredia. If pollen is the problem, people should consider changing their clothes when they come inside and even shower if they've spent a lot of time outside in a park.
Allergy medications have improved over the years, Waserman said -- including allergy tablets that "are now able to desensitize you to trees, to grass, to ragweed."
Many people dismiss allergies and "suffer in silence" when they don't have to, she said.
"When you can't sleep, when you can't concentrate, when your kid's exam performance is impacted ... all of these things are important quality-of-life measures. So don't ignore them."
------
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2023.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
Spring flood risks highlight lack of insurance for Canadian homeowners: experts
As the spring season brings higher flood risk to Canadians, as seen in British Columbia recently, experts say many homeowners remain without adequate insurance to cover extreme weather's damage to their homes.
Ukraine harasses Russian border regions, Russia strikes Dnipro clinic
Russia's southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine came under attack from Ukrainian artillery fire Friday, authorities said, hours after at least one nighttime blast rocked a Russian city in a region next to the annexed Crimea peninsula.
Passenger opens exit door during airplane flight in South Korea; 12 people injured slightly
A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, officials said. The plane landed safely.
What to know about natural health products as Canada ponders new regulations
Senators in Canada are deliberating new regulations that would mandate closer monitoring of side effects of 'natural health products.' Here's what you need to know about these products, the risks associated, and the proposed regulations.
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
Virgin Galactic completed what's expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space.
5 things to know for Friday, May 26, 2023
There's a reason for rise in allergies, AI helps scientists discover an antibiotic, and three provinces are investigating the maker of ChatGPT.
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPT
The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
Canada
-
Northern Manitoba community evacuates due to wildfire; some starting to return home
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
-
Special rapporteur Johnston asked to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs have reissued an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
-
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
-
Wildfires in Alberta halved since emergency declared; Fire ban to end Friday
The number of wildfires in Alberta is about half of what it was two-and-a-half weeks ago when the provincial government declared a state of emergency.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | 'This behaviour is unacceptable': London, Ont. teens caught on camera smashing bus shelter
On Tuesday, Carol Ann Distler came home to a disturbing sight after a group of teens smashed the bus shelter glass outside of her east London home.
-
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
World
-
Putin reports progress in talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying only technical issues remain
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that "strictly technical" issues remain in resolving one of the main disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbours that fought a war over a contested territory.
-
Ron DeSantis pushes past embarrassing campaign start, outlines travel schedule
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday sought to push past an embarrassing beginning to his presidential campaign, outlining an aggressive travel schedule as his allies insisted they remain well funded and well positioned for a long Republican primary fight ahead.
-
Passenger opens exit door during airplane flight in South Korea; 12 people injured slightly
A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, officials said. The plane landed safely.
-
Ukraine harasses Russian border regions, Russia strikes Dnipro clinic
Russia's southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine came under attack from Ukrainian artillery fire Friday, authorities said, hours after at least one nighttime blast rocked a Russian city in a region next to the annexed Crimea peninsula.
-
Alex Murdaugh's longtime friend admits helping to steal $4 million wrongful death settlement
A longtime friend of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh admitted Thursday he helped his old college roommate steal more than US$4 million meant for a wrongful death settlement after Murdaugh's housekeeper died in a fall.
-
Suspect in killing of 4 people, including 2 police officers, in Japan captured after standoff
Police said early Friday that they captured the suspect armed with a rifle and a knife who had holed up inside a house in central Japan for hours after allegedly killing four people, including two police officers.
Politics
-
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
-
Special rapporteur Johnston asked to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs have reissued an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
-
Public safety minister announces funding for Akwesasne after migrant deaths
The federal government has announced funding to help the Akwesasne Mohawk Territory fight organized crime, after the death of eight migrants in the St. Lawrence River earlier this year.
Health
-
Canadian researcher helps define new standards for diagnosing concussions
Recognizing and properly diagnosing concussions has also been an issue in clinical settings. A Canadian researcher hopes that will change with a new diagnostic standard he helped develop.
-
COVID pill Paxlovid gets full U.S. FDA approval after more than a year of emergency use
Pfizer received full approval in the U.S. on Thursday for its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid that's been the go-to treatment against the coronavirus.
-
U.S. study finds 1 in 10 get long COVID after Omicron, starts identifying key symptoms
About 10 per cent of people appear to suffer long COVID after an Omicron infection, a lower estimate than earlier in the pandemic, according to a study of nearly 10,000 Americans that aims to help unravel the mysterious condition.
Sci-Tech
-
First Russian hypersonic missile scientist to go on trial for treason next week
The first of three Russian hypersonic missile scientists to be arrested on suspicion of treason will go on trial next week, the court handling the case said on Wednesday.
-
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
Virgin Galactic completed what's expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space.
-
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPT
The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'The Little Mermaid' takes you back under the sea, but feels waterlogged compared to the original
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Little Mermaid,' 'You Hurt My Feelings,' and 'Mission Kandahar.'
-
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme
Rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Wednesday for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme.
-
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham secures its latest Hollywood linkup
Wrexham AFC has secured its latest celebrity linkup and Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds is keeping it in the family. The Deadpool star's wife, Blake Lively, will sponsor the team's training kit from next season through her non-alcoholic beverage company Betty Buzz.
Business
-
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
House Republicans pushed debt ceiling talks to the brink on Thursday, displaying risky political bravado in preparing to leave town for the holiday weekend just days before the U.S. could face an unprecedented default hurling the global economy into chaos.
-
Kids could fill labour shortages in the U.S., even in bars, if these lawmakers succeed
Lawmakers in several states are embracing legislation to let children work in more hazardous occupations, for more hours on school nights and in expanded roles, including serving alcohol in bars and restaurants as young as 14.
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Lifestyle
-
Dishwasher hacks for cleaner dishes from TikTok's Melissa Pateras
TikTok cleaning influencer Melissa Pateras says few people know how to clean their dishwasher filter, which could be the culprit to musty smelling plastic.
-
Caught on video: Baby moose stops traffic in B.C.
The moments when a mother moose and her baby stopped traffic on a Northern B.C. highway last week were caught on video by a truck driver.
-
Should I buy a cottage with friends or family?
As cottage season dawns, the prospect of joint ownership with family or friends grows anew for many Canadians, budding perennially like a lakeside plant.
Sports
-
Alonso hits MLB-best 19th HR, Carrasco gets 1st win as Mets rout Cubs 10-1 to avoid sweep
Pete Alonso launched his major league-leading 19th home run and Carlos Carrasco earned his first win this season as the New York Mets routed the Chicago Cubs 10-1 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.
-
Riley, d'Arnaud lead Braves to 8-5 win over Phillies in rematch of 2022 playoffs
Austin Riley hit a pair of monstrous homers and pinch-hitter Travis d'Arnaud came through with a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning that carried the Atlanta Braves to an 8-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.
-
Faedo fans a career-best 10, helping Tigers to a 7-2 win over White Sox
Alex Faedo struck out a career-high 10 batters in six innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Thursday night.
Autos
-
opinion
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
-
Ford electric vehicle owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network starting next spring
All of Ford Motor Co.'s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada starting next spring.
-
'Next few days': Feds and Stellantis/LG inching closer to finalizing Windsor EV battery plant deal
A deal between Stellantis/LG and the federal government to hammer out incentives to build and operate a 45 Gigawatt EV battery plant facility will be done this week, according to industry insiders.