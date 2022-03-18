Manitoba's premier brags about her son's hockey team when asked about a woman's death, officials say a child was behind the wheel in a collision that killed nine people in Texas, and chilling details emerge in the shootings of homeless people in two U.S. cities. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Fresh missile strikes: Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv

2. Heather Stefanson: Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is facing criticism after she talked about her son's hockey team after being asked in the legislature about a woman’s death.

3. Underage driver: A 13-year-old boy was driving a pickup truck in Texas that struck a van, killing nine people, including members of a college golf team and their coach, officials say.

4. Homeless shootings: New details have emerged in court documents that describe the shooting spree in which Gerald Brevard allegedly preyed on five homeless men, killing two of them.

5. New travel rules: As of April 1, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need to provide a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada. Here's what you need to know.

One more thing…

Cutting costs: A new poll suggests Canadians are looking for ways to cut back on spending amid concerns about the rising cost of living.