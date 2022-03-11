Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denies Ukraine's request for a no-fly zone over the country, cops and gas stations are bracing for thefts as prices go up, and a beloved Sesame Street actor has died. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Request denied: In an interview with CTV National News Chief Anchor Lisa LaFlamme, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was forced to deny the Ukrainian president's request to authorize a no-fly zone over his country.

2. More sanctions: Trudeau announced new sanctions Friday against Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, a major shareholder in manufacturer Evraz, which operates a steel mill in Regina.

3. Gas-and-dash: Police and small retailers are preparing for an increase in "gas-and-dash" thefts as gasoline prices across Canada soar following sanctions against Russia.

4. Jussie Smollett: Jussie Smollett loudly maintained his innocence Thursday after a judge sentenced the former "Empire" actor to 150 days in jail.

5. Sesame Street: Emilio Delgado, who spent more than 40 years entertaining generations of kids playing the Fix-It Shop owner Luis on "Sesame Street," has died, according to his manager.

One more thing…

Masking one's beliefs: As provinces remove mask mandates across much of the country, experts say choosing to wear a face covering could be seen as a political statement.