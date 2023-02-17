5 things to know for Friday, February 17, 2023

Norovirus: How to deal with the stomach bug as cases rise across Canada
Cases of norovirus, the bug behind 60 per cent of cases of 'stomach flu' in humans, are on the rise in Canada again after a few quiet years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The final report from the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act is being released today, Canadians feel tipping is getting out of hand, and explaining Bruce Willis's dementia diagnosis. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Emergencies Act report: Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public.
2. 'Tip-flation': Following a more than a year of high inflation, most Canadians believe the gratuities in the service industry is getting out of hand, new polling suggests.
3. Bruce Willis: After retiring from acting in March 2022 due to a speaking disorder called aphasia, Bruce Willis, 67, has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family announced Thursday. What exactly is this disorder?
4. Families divided: A 35-year-old was granted a temporary visa to work in Canada while she seeks refuge from the war, but her son Nikita is one of nearly 279,000 Ukrainians still waiting for an application response.
5. Dancing' lights: Air traffic controllers and an approaching flight couldn't identify 'two white lights … moving in a circular pattern' that were reported over Yellowknife late at night on Jan. 29, 2023.
One more thing…
Norovirus: How to deal with the norovirus stomach bug as cases rise across Canada.
This transmission electron micrograph (TEM) from the U.S-based Centers for Disease Control shows norovirus virions, or virus particles. (Provided/CDC)
Cases of norovirus, the bug behind 60 per cent of cases of 'stomach flu' in humans, are on the rise in Canada again after a few quiet years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Air traffic controllers and an approaching flight couldn't identify 'two white lights … moving in a circular pattern' that were reported over Yellowknife late at night on Jan. 29, 2023.
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis. Watch 'Amazing Grace' Saturday at 7 p.m.
After retiring from acting in March 2022 due to a speaking disorder called aphasia, Bruce Willis, 67, has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family announced Thursday.
Most Canadians say the gratuity system is getting out of hand as 'tip-inflation' has significantly raised the cost for many services, even for some who have never had a tipping system before.
The search for debris from an object shot down over Lake Huron has been suspended after several days of due to several factors including 'low probability of recovery,' according to RCMP.
A 35-year-old was granted a temporary visa to work in Canada while she seeks refuge from the war, but her son Nikita is one of nearly 279,000 Ukrainians whose applications are still waiting for a response.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
The final report from the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act is being released today, Canadians feel tipping is getting out of hand, and explaining Bruce Willis's dementia diagnosis. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
A 35-year-old was granted a temporary visa to work in Canada while she seeks refuge from the war, but her son Nikita is one of nearly 279,000 Ukrainians whose applications are still waiting for a response.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
Air traffic controllers and an approaching flight couldn't identify 'two white lights … moving in a circular pattern' that were reported over Yellowknife late at night on Jan. 29, 2023.
South Korea's defensc minister on Friday insisted the country's soldiers didn't commit any massacres during the Vietnam War and indicated the government will appeal a ruling that ordered compensation for a Vietnamese woman who lost several relatives to a shooting rampage blamed on South Korean marines in 1968.
Rescuers have pulled more survivors from the debris of the Feb. 6 earthquake that devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria even as the window for finding people alive is closing fast.
A special grand jury that investigated efforts by then-U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his election loss in Georgia says it believes some witnesses committed perjury, and it recommends that prosecutors seek charges.
The Oregon state Legislature is considering a bill that, experts say, would create America's most comprehensive law against paramilitary activity.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy planned to give the opening address Friday at a major annual conference on international security policy, where Russia's invasion of Ukraine was expected to dominate the event after almost a year of war that has produced worldwide repercussions.
Chinese envoys have defended Beijing's treatment of Hong Kong and Muslim minorities in an unusual public confrontation with human rights advocates at a U.N. meeting.
Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public. Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair is set to table the report in the House of Commons at noon, at which time it will become public.
New legislation introduced in the House of Commons today would make it easier and faster for people who may have been wrongfully convicted to have their cases reviewed.
The federal government supports calls from the premiers to establish a five-year review of health-care funding, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a letter to his Ontario counterpart.
Health Canada has provided U.S. drugmaker Genexa a temporary allowance to bring 'a limited amount' of its children's pain and fever drugs into Canada, the company has announced.
Cases of norovirus, the bug behind 60 per cent of cases of 'stomach flu' in humans, are on the rise in Canada again after a few quiet years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new study from researchers in California has found that a plant-based diet can be a powerful tool to reduce the progression of prostate cancer and the chances the illness will return.
The launch of a new flagship series H3 rocket carrying an observation satellite and an experimental infrared sensor that could detect missile launches was aborted Friday after its auxiliary booster engines failed to ignite, Japan's space agency said.
Facebook allowed an exiled Moldovan oligarch with ties to the Kremlin to run ads calling for protests and uprisings against the pro-Western government, even though he and his political party were on U.S. sanctions lists.
A devastating earthquake that toppled buildings across parts of Turkiye and neighboring Syria has revived a longstanding debate locally and in neighboring Cyprus about a large nuclear power station being built on Turkiye's southern Mediterranean coastline.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' 'Marlowe,' The Other Fellow' and 'Cat Daddies'.
Federal prosecutors Thursday asked a judge to give singer R. Kelly 25 more years in prison for his child pornography and enticement convictions last year in Chicago, which would add to 30 years he recently began serving in a New York case.
Ryan Seacrest has revealed he's leaving 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his 'work wife.' His replacement will be Ripa's real-life husband, Mark Consuelos.
The companies involved in Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion deal to buy telecommunications rival Shaw Communications Inc. have extended their deadline to complete the transaction.
Shares of the company that operates one of China's top investment banks, China Renaissance, plunged Friday after the firm said it had lost touch with its founder Bao Fan, one of the country's most high-profile bankers and a top tech-sector dealmaker.
India's Finance Ministry accused the BBC of tax evasion on Friday, saying that it had not fully declared its income and profits from its operations in the country.
Glittery and outrageous costumes are once again being prepared. Samba songs will ring out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties will flood the streets. And working-class communities will be buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry.
McDonald's McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany will be the first market to get them.
Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is making a record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America in honor of his upcoming 60th birthday, the organization announced Wednesday.
Mikaela Shiffrin covered her mouth with her fluorescent orange mittens and then collapsed to the snow, still breathing heavily as her entire body pulsated from the exertion of her gold medal-winning run.
As the spotlight turns toward Salt Lake City and Utah during this weekend's NBA All-Star Game, business and political leaders are seeking to chip away at long-held notions -- in basketball circles and elsewhere -- of the state as a peculiar, boring and homogenous place that lags behind on LGBTQ2S+- and race-related issues.
A trial looking into widespread bribery at the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee began Friday with a former head of a major ad company admitting to the charges.
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.
Uber has added a new audio recording function to its phone app in Canada, billed as an optional safety feature in case of an incident during a trip.