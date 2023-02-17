5 things to know for Friday, February 17, 2023

The final report from the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act is being released today, Canadians feel tipping is getting out of hand, and explaining Bruce Willis's dementia diagnosis. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Emergencies Act report: Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public.

2. 'Tip-flation': Following a more than a year of high inflation, most Canadians believe the gratuities in the service industry is getting out of hand, new polling suggests.

3. Bruce Willis: After retiring from acting in March 2022 due to a speaking disorder called aphasia, Bruce Willis, 67, has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family announced Thursday. What exactly is this disorder?

4. Families divided: A 35-year-old was granted a temporary visa to work in Canada while she seeks refuge from the war, but her son Nikita is one of nearly 279,000 Ukrainians still waiting for an application response.

5. Dancing' lights: Air traffic controllers and an approaching flight couldn't identify 'two white lights … moving in a circular pattern' that were reported over Yellowknife late at night on Jan. 29, 2023.

One more thing…

Norovirus: How to deal with the norovirus stomach bug as cases rise across Canada.

This transmission electron micrograph (TEM) from the U.S-based Centers for Disease Control shows norovirus virions, or virus particles. (Provided/CDC)