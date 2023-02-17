Ukrainian mother approved to come to Canada, but her six-year-old son is not
Since packing up a small suitcase and leaving her home in Ukraine with her six-year-old son, Iryna Mishyna has found solace in helping other families in similar situations find some stability.
Her own situation, however, is still less than certain.
The 35-year-old was granted a temporary visa to work in Canada while she seeks refuge from the war, but her son Nikita is one of nearly 279,000 Ukrainians whose applications are still waiting for a response.
"I want to take a (Canadian) visa for my son because for him, it's a very good opportunity, a very good chance," Mishyna said in an interview in Warsaw, where she has lived since leaving Ukraine.
She applied in July and her visa came through in September, but after waiting six months she has heard no word from the Canadian government about her son.
"I asked, but they just told me 'Wait,"' she said.
And so every day she co-ordinates volunteers in an airy room on the second floor of Warsaw's central train station, where a dozen small wooden benches are laid with thin foam mats, blankets, and star-shaped pillows so Ukrainian children can sleep after fleeing their home country.
Between 20 and 60 people use the makeshift shelter some nights, Mishyna said while sitting on one of the improvised beds.
Inflatable mattresses are flipped up against the wall, awaiting families arriving from Ukraine who need a place to rest while they figure out what to do next.
Mishyna is trying to do the same.
"I don't know what I should do now," she said.
Mishyna isn't the only mother in this situation, said Randall Baran-Chong, the founder of Pathfinders for Ukraine, a Canadian organization that has helped people navigate the immigration system since the war began.
"We've heard of several kinds of issues with, for whatever reason, (the Immigration Department) issuing the mother the visa, but not the children," said Baran-Chong from his home in Toronto.
Some people have been waiting since as far back as March or April, he said.
When Russian tanks began their assault on Ukraine nearly one year ago, Ukrainians fled toward the Polish border in the millions, causing a massive European refugee crisis as neighbouring countries struggled to house the tremendous number of women and children.
Canada launched a first-of-its-kind program to allow Ukrainians to bypass the usual refugee system, and instead come to Canada quickly with a temporary work and study permit to wait out the war.
Of the 839,567 applications received under the emergency program since it opened in March, roughly 64 per cent had been approved as of Feb. 7.
Applying for the visas wasn't an easy process, Mishyna said. It meant leaving her son in Poland while she returned to Ukraine -- and the war -- to update their passports and get all their documents in order.
Her temporary visa is valid for only three years, and the clock is ticking down on Mishyna's paperwork while she waits to hear about what will happen to her son's application.
More complex applications might take longer to process, and the time it takes to evaluate an application varies based on a "number of factors," federal Immigration Department spokesperson Julie Lafortune said in a statement.
The government aims to deal with temporary work permits within 60 days, but 25 per cent of cases in the queue have taken longer and are part of a backlog as of Dec. 31, the department's statistics show.
People who apply under the emergency program are offered "accelerated, prioritized processing," she said, and it is the fastest way for Ukrainians and their families to get to Canada.
Mishyna said she feels lucky compared to some people who are desperate to get to Canada. She has a home and a job in Warsaw, but she knows others who haven't been so lucky.
Digital advertisements on the sidewalks and underground tunnels around Warsaw Central Station flash the Ukrainian coat of arms with messages of support for the embattled country, but other signs of support for refugees in Poland have begun to fade.
The expansive public park across from the station that was filled with tents and kiosks offering refugees food, help and advice at the beginning of the war is now empty, and many refugee centres have closed.
"I think it's because of a shortage with financing from local authorities," said Andrii Melnyk, a former Ukrainian diplomat living in Warsaw.
He worked at the Canadian visa application centre in Warsaw shortly after the emergency program opened to Ukrainians, and saw thousands of people rush to apply.
Since then, he said international refugee centres, including those from Canada, have shut down and shelter spaces have been consolidated, leaving fewer beds for families who have not found a more stable solution. Some people who were living in the shelters without a visa or enough funds to go elsewhere went back to Ukraine, Melnyk said.
Still, he said Canada did a good job of opening its doors to refugees quickly and adapting the program to accommodate the huge demand.
Of the more than 540,000 Ukrainians who have received visas to come to Canada, only about 158,000 have made the journey.
A Canadian visa is an insurance policy for some people who would prefer to stay closer to home, said Baran-Chong.
"We've heard of some people saying, 'If my husband gets killed, then I will go to Canada because there's no reason for me to go back,"' he said.
"Some of them were saying, 'If my home is OK, I'll go back, but if my home is destroyed I'll just start my new life in Canada."'
Some of those visa-holders may also be men who are not allowed to leave Ukraine because of rules imposed as part of the martial law in that country.
For others, the cost of getting to Canada is prohibitively expensive. Canada arranged for three charter flights to bring 950 Ukrainians to Canada last year, but no more flights are currently planned.
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress said there have been some free flights available, but not enough.
"If you're a refugee in Europe who's fled, you don't probably have enough money to buy a plane ticket for yourself and your kids to come to Canada," the group's executive director, Ihor Michalchyshyn, said in an interview in Ottawa.
"There's so many people (in Canada) who've needed help, we haven't even had a moment to think about those who haven't been able to come."
The relatively long wait for Mishyna and her son has left her wondering if she will ever make the trip to Canada.
She has a job now helping other families from her country, and she's enrolled Nikita in school in Warsaw. Leaving now would mean uprooting him again, and lead to more uncertainty when their visas expire.
Like other families who arrive at the train station in Poland, she said she wants some certainty about the future.
"I just want...to finish this story," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Norovirus: How to deal with the stomach bug as cases rise across Canada
Cases of norovirus, the bug behind 60 per cent of cases of 'stomach flu' in humans, are on the rise in Canada again after a few quiet years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
'We're not crazy': Listen to a flight report unusual lights near Yellowknife in January
Air traffic controllers and an approaching flight couldn't identify 'two white lights … moving in a circular pattern' that were reported over Yellowknife late at night on Jan. 29, 2023.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis. Watch 'Amazing Grace' Saturday at 7 p.m.
Bruce Willis has a progressive brain condition you may not have heard of
After retiring from acting in March 2022 due to a speaking disorder called aphasia, Bruce Willis, 67, has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family announced Thursday.
'Tip-flation' is getting out of hand for some Canadians: Angus Reid survey
Most Canadians say the gratuity system is getting out of hand as 'tip-inflation' has significantly raised the cost for many services, even for some who have never had a tipping system before.
RCMP suspends search for object shot down over Lake Huron
The search for debris from an object shot down over Lake Huron has been suspended after several days of due to several factors including 'low probability of recovery,' according to RCMP.
Ukrainian mother approved to come to Canada, but her six-year-old son is not
A 35-year-old was granted a temporary visa to work in Canada while she seeks refuge from the war, but her son Nikita is one of nearly 279,000 Ukrainians whose applications are still waiting for a response.
New images of 3 suspects linked to Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping released by OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
5 things to know for Friday, February 17, 2023
The final report from the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act is being released today, Canadians feel tipping is getting out of hand, and explaining Bruce Willis's dementia diagnosis. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis. Watch 'Amazing Grace' Saturday at 7 p.m.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
The mini investigations you never see, and why journalism matters
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
Toronto
-
Exiting office: Embattled John Tory works final day as Toronto's mayor
John Tory is marking his final day as the mayor of Toronto.
-
High-speed train between Toronto and Montreal one step closer to becoming reality
A high-speed train between Toronto and Montreal could be one step closer to becoming a reality.
-
Niagara Falls tourist district dealing with influx of thousands of relocated migrants
The mayor of Niagara Falls is calling on the federal government to come up with a plan and provide resources for thousands of migrants staying in the city's tourist district.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Increased police presence, parking restrictions in downtown Ottawa as officials prepare for possible protests
Residents and tourists will see an increased police and bylaw presence in downtown Ottawa over the Family Day long weekend, as officials remain on alert for possible protests related to the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Mix of snow, ice pellets hits Ottawa
A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect and the snow storm is expected to continue into the afternoon.
-
School bus cancellations for Friday, Feb. 17
School buses have been cancelled in eastern Ontario on Friday as a mix of snow and ice pellets hits the region.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations in Simcoe County
All school buses in Simcoe County have been cancelled.
-
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Here's when to expect freezing drizzle, ice pellets to make for slippery road conditions
Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka can expect messy weather to wreak havoc Thursday evening on the roads.
-
Bradford dispensary selling 'magic mushrooms' refuses to stay closed despite police raid
An illegal dispensary selling Psilocybin - commonly called magic mushrooms - in Bradford West Gwillimbury is pushing for the drug's legalization just one day after a police raid.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Police called to fight involving youths at Kitchener pizza shop
A fight involving several youths brought police officers to a shopping plaza in Kitchener around noon Thursday.
-
RCMP suspends search for object shot down over Lake Huron
The search for debris from an object shot down over Lake Huron has been suspended after several days of due to several factors including 'low probability of recovery,' according to RCMP.
London
-
School bus cancellations in the London, Ont. area
Due to 'inclement weather' which impacted the region Thursday night and into Friday, multiple regions have cancelled their school bus operations for the day, ultimately impacting hundreds of bus routes.
-
Waterford, Ont. death treated as homicide: Norfolk County OPP
Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.
-
Victim loses $8K in 'grandparent scam': Middlesex County OPP
A Chippewas of the Thames First nation resident is out $8,000 after they fell victim to the 'grandparent scam' earlier this week.
Windsor
-
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor, Ont. this Family Day holiday
Monday, Feb. 20 is Family Day in Ontario, and while some people will receive the statutory holiday off work and school, others might not. With this in mind, it can be tough to know what stores and city services will be opened that day, so here’s a comprehensive list of what’s open and closed in Windsor on Family Day.
-
Windsor police nab two stunt drivers on Wednesday
Windsor police were kept busy on Wednesday after they stopped two drivers who were allegedly stunt driving and caught driving double the posted speed limit.
-
'We’re better than Florida!' Chatham golf course opens early with unseasonably warm weather
Golf players are flocking to a Chatham-Kent golf course that opened early this season, even though it’s the middle of February.
Montreal
-
Niagara YMCA seeing 'surge' in demand as Ottawa transfers Quebec migrants to Ontario
A community group in Ontario's Niagara region says it was already dealing with a tripling of requests for assistance from asylum seekers before Ottawa recently began transferring more migrants to the province from Quebec.
-
Man shot multiple times after suspect opens fire in Laval, Que. restaurant: police
One man was hospitalized Thursday evening after a suspect went into a restaurant in Laval, Que. and shot him multiple times, police say. Police received a 911 call just after 7 p.m. and responded to the Rubs BBQ Americain restaurant on Dagenais Boulevard in the city's west end.
-
Quebec storm: Here's a list of school closures
Quebecers woke up to ice pellets falling, frozen ground and gusts of wind, prompting several school boards and service centres to close for the day.
Atlantic
-
Sandeson murder trial: Publication ban lifted on key evidence jury didn't hear
The case against a former Dalhousie University medical student accused of killing another student during a drug deal and dismembering his body is now in the hands of a jury. And with the jury sequestered, a publication ban has been lifted on key evidence the 12 men and women did not hear.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
-
'She gets to just up and walk away': N.S. mass shooting victims' families on Lucki retirement
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will work her last day as Canada’s top Mountie two weeks before the commission examining the worst mass shooting in Canadian history makes its recommendations public.
Winnipeg
-
High school basketball coach steps away after confrontation with referee during game
A basketball game this past weekend between two Winnipeg high schools is attracting a lot of attention, and it isn't because of a spectacular play.
-
'It's wrong': Centre Flavie denies donation from Manitoba Housing resident
A Winnipeg woman is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against when trying to donate some gently used toys and clothing to a local not-for-profit this week.
-
Manitoba New Democrats decry Tory partisan comments at budget hearing
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are asking the provincial ombudsman to investigate partisan comments by a member of the Progressive Conservatives at a public hearing on the upcoming budget.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Senior killed in southeast Calgary house fire
A 71-year-old man is dead following an early morning house fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead in Panorama Hills house fire
One man is dead after fire broke out early Friday morning at a home in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Panorama Hills.
-
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
Edmonton
-
Joanne Courtney joins TSN broadcast team as an analyst at Scotties
Joanne Courtney's first major assignment as a curling television broadcaster involved regular overnight work from a studio booth some 10,000 kilometres away from the action.
-
Final report from Emergencies Act inquiry being released today
Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public. Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair is set to table the report in the House of Commons at noon, at which time it will become public.
-
What you need to know about Norovirus as cases see slight rise in Alberta
Alberta has seen a slight increase in norovirus cases so far in 2023. From Jan. 1 to Feb. 14, 87 norovirus cases were reported in Alberta.
Vancouver
-
2 dead in avalanche near Golden, B.C.
Avalanche Canada says two people were killed in an avalanche in B.C.'s Purcell Mountains Thursday.
-
Eagle Ridge Hospital: A case study in B.C.’s health-care crisis
A large crowd of nurses rallied in Port Moody Thursday afternoon to draw attention to the staffing crisis there, but their concerns for Eagle Ridge Hospital apply to virtually every health-care facility in the province.
-
B.C. announces $30 million fund to help struggling events
The B.C. government is offering a cash injection to events across the province still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Politics
-
Final report from Emergencies Act inquiry being released today
Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public. Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair is set to table the report in the House of Commons at noon, at which time it will become public.
-
Liberals introduce 'Milgaard's Law' to create review process for wrongful convictions
New legislation introduced in the House of Commons today would make it easier and faster for people who may have been wrongfully convicted to have their cases reviewed.
-
Ottawa supports premiers' call for health-care deal reviews: Duclos
The federal government supports calls from the premiers to establish a five-year review of health-care funding, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a letter to his Ontario counterpart.
Health
-
U.S. drugmaker Genexa to send children's pain and fever medication to Canada
Health Canada has provided U.S. drugmaker Genexa a temporary allowance to bring 'a limited amount' of its children's pain and fever drugs into Canada, the company has announced.
-
Norovirus: How to deal with the stomach bug as cases rise across Canada
Cases of norovirus, the bug behind 60 per cent of cases of 'stomach flu' in humans, are on the rise in Canada again after a few quiet years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
How a diet rich with vegetables and fruits helped prostate cancer survivors: study
A new study from researchers in California has found that a plant-based diet can be a powerful tool to reduce the progression of prostate cancer and the chances the illness will return.
Sci-Tech
-
Japan aborts launch of 1st H3 rocket carrying defence sensor
The launch of a new flagship series H3 rocket carrying an observation satellite and an experimental infrared sensor that could detect missile launches was aborted Friday after its auxiliary booster engines failed to ignite, Japan's space agency said.
-
Facebook ran ads in Moldova for oligarch sanctioned by U.S.
Facebook allowed an exiled Moldovan oligarch with ties to the Kremlin to run ads calling for protests and uprisings against the pro-Western government, even though he and his political party were on U.S. sanctions lists.
-
Turkiye quake revives debate over nuclear plant being built
A devastating earthquake that toppled buildings across parts of Turkiye and neighboring Syria has revived a longstanding debate locally and in neighboring Cyprus about a large nuclear power station being built on Turkiye's southern Mediterranean coastline.
Entertainment
-
Movie Reviews: 'Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' has some funny moments, but ends up a let down
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' 'Marlowe,' The Other Fellow' and 'Cat Daddies'.
-
U.S. prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
Federal prosecutors Thursday asked a judge to give singer R. Kelly 25 more years in prison for his child pornography and enticement convictions last year in Chicago, which would add to 30 years he recently began serving in a New York case.
-
Ryan Seacrest to leave 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in spring
Ryan Seacrest has revealed he's leaving 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his 'work wife.' His replacement will be Ripa's real-life husband, Mark Consuelos.
Business
-
Telecoms extend deadline to close Rogers-Shaw deal to March 31
The companies involved in Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion deal to buy telecommunications rival Shaw Communications Inc. have extended their deadline to complete the transaction.
-
China top tech dealmaker goes missing amid graft crackdown
Shares of the company that operates one of China's top investment banks, China Renaissance, plunged Friday after the firm said it had lost touch with its founder Bao Fan, one of the country's most high-profile bankers and a top tech-sector dealmaker.
-
Indian authorities accuse BBC of tax evasion after searches
India's Finance Ministry accused the BBC of tax evasion on Friday, saying that it had not fully declared its income and profits from its operations in the country.
Lifestyle
-
Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemic
Glittery and outrageous costumes are once again being prepared. Samba songs will ring out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties will flood the streets. And working-class communities will be buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry.
-
Fowl-free: McDonald's debuts plant-based McNuggets in Germany
McDonald's McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany will be the first market to get them.
-
Michael Jordan makes record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is making a record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America in honor of his upcoming 60th birthday, the organization announced Wednesday.
Sports
-
Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold, thanks former coach after surprise split
Mikaela Shiffrin covered her mouth with her fluorescent orange mittens and then collapsed to the snow, still breathing heavily as her entire body pulsated from the exertion of her gold medal-winning run.
-
In NBA All-Star spotlight, Utah looks to change perceptions
As the spotlight turns toward Salt Lake City and Utah during this weekend's NBA All-Star Game, business and political leaders are seeking to chip away at long-held notions -- in basketball circles and elsewhere -- of the state as a peculiar, boring and homogenous place that lags behind on LGBTQ2S+- and race-related issues.
-
Tokyo Olympic bribery trial opens; accused accepts guilt
A trial looking into widespread bribery at the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee began Friday with a former head of a major ad company admitting to the charges.
Autos
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.
-
Uber rolls out new audio recording safety feature in Canada
Uber has added a new audio recording function to its phone app in Canada, billed as an optional safety feature in case of an incident during a trip.