TORONTO -- Kellie Chauvin, the wife of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was charged on Friday with the death of George Floyd, has filed for divorce, according to her lawyer.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy,” her lawyer said in a statement that was posted on the Sekula Law Offices Facebook page and website. “She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin.”

The statement also asked that Kellie’s children, parents, and extended family be given safety and privacy at this time.

The Chauvins were married for 10 years, but did not have any children together. Kellie Chauvin has two children from a previous marriage, according to a local 2018 profile in the St. Paul Pioneer Press, when she was competing to be Mrs. Minnesota America that year.

Floyd was killed on Monday during an arrest after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd was captured on cell phone video gasping and pleading that he could not breath as other officers stood by. His death sparked outrage and anger across the U.S., as demonstrators emerged from the months-long pandemic lockdown to protest against the latest death of an African American at the hands of police.