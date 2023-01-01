While blamed, Benedict XVI fought sex abuse more than past popes
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is rightly credited with having been one of the 20th century's most prolific Catholic theologians, a teacher-pope who preached the faith via volumes of books, sermons and speeches. But he rarely got credit for another important aspect of his legacy: having done more than anyone before him to turn the Vatican around on clergy sexual abuse.
As cardinal and pope, Benedict pushed through revolutionary changes to church law to make it easier to defrock predator priests, and he sacked hundreds of them. He was the first pontiff to meet with abuse survivors. And he reversed his revered predecessor on the most egregious case of the 20th century Catholic Church, finally taking action against a serial pedophile who was adored by St. John Paul II's inner circle.
But much more needed to be done, and following his death Saturday, abuse survivors and their advocates made clear they did not feel his record was anything to praise, noting that he, like the rest of the Catholic hierarchy, protected the image of the institution over the needs of victims and in many ways embodied the clerical system that fuelled the problem.
"In our view, Pope Benedict XVI is taking decades of the church's darkest secrets to his grave with him," said SNAP, the main U.S.-based group of clergy abuse survivors.
Matthias Katsch of Eckiger Tisch, a group representing German survivors, said Benedict will go down in history for abuse victims as "a person who was long responsible in the system they fell victim to," according to the dpa news agency.
In the years after Benedict's 2013 resignation, the scourge he believed encompassed only a few mostly English-speaking countries had spread to all parts of the globe. Benedict refused to accept personal or institutional responsibility for the problem, even after he himself was faulted by an independent report for his handling of four cases while he was Munich bishop. He never sanctioned any bishop who covered up for abusers, and he never mandated abuse cases be reported to police.
But Benedict did more than any of his predecessors combined, and especially more than John Paul, under whose watch the wrongdoing exploded publicly. And after initially dismissing the problem, Pope Francis followed in Benedict's footsteps and approved even tougher protocols designed to hold the hierarchy accountable.
"He (Benedict) acted as no other pope has done when pressed or forced, but his papacy (was) reactive on this central issue," said Terrence McKiernan, founder of the online resource BishopAccountability, which tracks global cases of clergy abuse and cover-up.
As prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith for a quarter-century, the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger saw first-hand the scope of sex abuse as early as the 1980s. Cases were arriving piecemeal to the Vatican from Ireland, Australia and the U.S., and Ratzinger tried as early as 1988 to persuade the Vatican legal department to let him remove abuser priests quickly.
Vatican law at the time required long and complicated canonical trials to punish priests, and then only as a last resort if more "pastoral" initiatives to cure them failed. That approach proved disastrous, enabling bishops to move their abusers around from parish to parish where they could rape and molest again.
The legal office turned Ratzinger down in 1988, citing the need to protect the priest's right to defense.
In 2001, Ratzinger persuaded John Paul to let him take hold of the problem head on, ordering all abuse cases be sent to his office for review. He hired a relatively unknown canon lawyer, Charles Scicluna, to be his chief sex crimes prosecutor and together they began taking action.
"We used to discuss the cases on Fridays; he used to call it the Friday penance," recalled Scicluna, Ratzinger's prosecutor from 2002 to 2012 and now the archbishop of Malta.
Under Ratzinger's watch as cardinal and pope, the Vatican authorized fast-track administrative procedures to defrock egregious abusers. Changes to church law allowed the statute of limitations on sex abuse to be waived on a case-by-case basis; raised the age of consent to 18; and expanded the norms protecting minors to also cover "vulnerable adults."
The changes had immediate impact: Between 2004 and 2014 -- Benedict's eight-year papacy plus a year on either end -- the Vatican received about 3,400 cases, defrocked 848 priests and sanctioned another 2,572 to lesser penalties, according to the only Vatican statistics ever publicly released.
Nearly half of the defrockings occurred during the final two years of Benedict's papacy.
"There was always a temptation to think of these accusations of this scourge as something that was contrived by the church's enemies," said Cardinal George Pell of Australia, where the allegations hit early and hard and where Pell himself was accused of abuse and of dismissing victims.
"Pope Benedict realized very, very clearly that there is an element of that, but the problem was much, much deeper, and he moved effectively toward doing something about it," said Pell, who was eventually acquitted of an abuse conviction after serving 404 days in solitary confinement in a Melbourne lockup.
Among the first cases on Ratzinger's agenda after 2001 was gathering testimony from victims of the Rev. Marcial Maciel, the founder of the Mexico-based Legionaries of Christ religious order. Despite volumes of documentation in the Vatican dating from the 1950s showing Maciel had raped his young seminarians, the priest was courted by John Paul's Curia because of his ability to bring in vocations and donations.
"More than the hurt that I received from Maciel's abuse, later on, stronger was the hurt and the abuse of power from the Catholic Church: the secrecy, ignoring my complaints," said Juan Vaca, one of Maciel's original victims who along with other former seminarians filed a formal canonical case against Maciel in 1998.
Their case languished for years as powerful cardinals who sat on Ratzinger's board, including Cardinal Angelo Sodano, John Paul's powerful secretary of state, blocked any investigation. They claimed the allegations against Maciel were mere slander.
But Ratzinger finally prevailed and Vaca testified to Scicluna on April 2, 2005, the very day that John Paul died.
Ratzinger was elected pope two weeks later, and only then did the Vatican finally sanction Maciel to a lifetime of penance and prayer.
Benedict then took another step and ordered an in-depth investigation into the order that determined in 2010 that Maciel was a religious fraud who sexually abused his seminarians and created a cult-like order to hide his crimes.
Even Francis has credited Benedict's "courage" in going after Maciel, recalling that "he had all the documentation in hand" in the early 2000s to take action against Maciel but was blocked by others more powerful than he until he became pope.
"He was the courageous man who helped so many," Francis said.
That said, Benedict's protocol-bending courage only went so far.
When the archbishop of Vienna, Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn, publicly criticized Sodano for having blocked the Vatican from investigating yet another high-profile serial abuser -- his predecessor as Vienna archbishop -- Benedict summoned Schoenborn to Rome for a dressing down in front of Sodano. The Vatican issued a remarkable reprimand taking Schoenborn to task for having dared speak the truth.
And then an independent report commissioned by his former diocese of Munich faulted Benedict's actions in four cases while he was bishop in the 1970s; Benedict, by then long retired as pope, apologized for any "grievous faults" but denied any personal or specific wrongdoing.
In Germany on Saturday, the We are Church pro-reform group said in a statement that, with his "implausible statements" about the Munich report, "he himself seriously damaged his reputation as a theologian and church leader and as an `employee of the truth."'
"He was not prepared to make a personal admission of guilt," it added. "With that, he caused major damage to the office of bishop and pope."
The U.S. survivors of the Road to Recovery group said Benedict as cardinal and pope was part of the problem. "He, his predecessors, and current pope have refused to use the vast resources of the church to help victims heal, gain a degree of closure, and have their lives restored," the group said in a statement calling for transparency.
But Benedict's longtime spokesman, the Rev. Federico Lombardi, says Benedict's action on sex abuse was one of the many underappreciated aspects of his legacy that deserves credit, given that it paved the way for even more far-reaching reforms.
Lombardi recalled the prayers Ratzinger composed in 2005 for the Good Friday Via Crucis procession at Rome's Colosseum as evidence that the future pope knew well -- earlier and better than anyone else in the Vatican -- just how bad the problem was.
"How much filth there is in the church, especially among those who, in the priesthood, are supposed to belong totally to him (Christ)," Ratzinger wrote in the meditations for the high-profile Holy Week procession.
Lombardi said he didn't understand at the time the experience that informed Ratzinger's words.
"He had seen the gravity of the situation with far more lucidity than others," Lombardi said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe treatments for 13 common ailments
Ontarians with 13 common ailments can skip the doctor's office and head straight to the pharmacist to get a prescription as of today.
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74
Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and '80s included 'I'm So Excited,' 'Jump (For My Love)' and 'Fire,' died of cancer on Saturday at age 74, her publicist said.
How to stick to your New Year's resolutions, according to experts
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.
9 dead, including children, after stampede during New Year's event in Uganda
Police say a stampede during New Year's celebrations at a popular mall in Uganda's capital, Kampala, has left at least nine people dead, including children.
Ukraine, hit by fresh Russian missiles, faces grim New Year
Ukrainians had a grim start to 2023 on Sunday, with yet more sirens and fresh missile attacks on their territory, as the death toll from Russia's massive New Year Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three.
Canada
-
RCMP called to YVR for 'security incident' on Flair Airlines flight
It was a tense and frustrating several hours for passengers on board a Flair Airlines flight that landed at Vancouver International Airport Friday night, as the RCMP were called in to investigate a "possible threat" received on a cell phone.
-
Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island set to increase to $14.50 Sunday
The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island's minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.
-
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
-
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
-
Canadian-born older adults more likely to successfully age than immigrants, recent study finds
A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has found that Canadian born adults have a higher likelihood to achieve ‘successful aging’ than their immigrant counterparts.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre offer condolences after death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Canada's federal leaders and Canadian bishops offered their condolences after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pontiff to retire in 600 years, who died on New Year's Eve at 95.
World
-
Ukraine, hit by fresh Russian missiles, faces grim New Year
Ukrainians had a grim start to 2023 on Sunday, with yet more sirens and fresh missile attacks on their territory, as the death toll from Russia's massive New Year Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three.
-
NYPD officers injured in machete attack, suspect shot near New Year's Eve event
A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder.
-
9 dead, including children, after stampede during New Year's event in Uganda
Police say a stampede during New Year's celebrations at a popular mall in Uganda's capital, Kampala, has left at least nine people dead, including children.
-
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican.
-
Morocco to ban arrivals from China over COVID surge
Morocco will impose a ban on people arriving from China, whatever their nationality, from Jan. 3 to avert any new wave of coronavirus infections, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.
-
While blamed, Benedict XVI fought sex abuse more than past popes
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is rightly credited with having been one of the 20th century's most prolific Catholic theologians, a teacher-pope who preached the faith via volumes of books, sermons and speeches. But he rarely got credit for another important aspect of his legacy: having done more than anyone before him to turn the Vatican around on clergy sexual abuse.
Politics
-
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
-
Canadians are angry because 'they're hurting,' Conservative leader says
While arguing for more civility in politics, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on elected officials Friday to explore the reasons why Canadians feel so angry in today's political climate.
-
Governor General remembers death of Queen Elizabeth II in annual New Year's address
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who serves as the monarch's representative in Canada, remembered the queen's death in her annual New Year's message. Simon says over the past year, Canadians also witnessed devastating weather events and continued to experience the emotions sparked by the discovery of what are believed to be the unmarked graves of Indigenous children at former residential school sites.
Health
-
Canadian-born older adults more likely to successfully age than immigrants, recent study finds
A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has found that Canadian born adults have a higher likelihood to achieve ‘successful aging’ than their immigrant counterparts.
-
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2023, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
-
How to beat that New Year's hangover before it starts
There is no scientifically proven way to cure a hangover, but experts say you can prevent one — or at least keep that morning-after misery to a minimum. Here's how.
Sci-Tech
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Keep an eye on the sky for 2023's celestial events
Stunning meteor showers, full moons and eclipses will light up the sky in 2023. The year is sure to be a sky-gazer's delight with plenty of celestial events on the calendar.
Entertainment
-
The most overlooked titles of 2022 in movies, TV, music, books and more
As 2023 begins, CNN takes a look at the most overlooked titles of 2022 in movies, TV, music, books and podcasts.
-
Quebecers are listening to less local music, musicians hope streaming bill will help
Members of Quebec's music industry say they hope a federal bill will become law and help them get more listens on streaming platforms. Quebec's statistics institute says local artists in 2022 accounted for less than eight per cent of plays on streaming platforms such as Spotifiy, YouTube and Google Play Music.
-
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74
Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and '80s included 'I'm So Excited,' 'Jump (For My Love)' and 'Fire,' died of cancer on Saturday at age 74, her publicist said.
Business
-
Champagne's Rogers-Shaw decision to come 'only after' there's clarity in legal battle
Canada's Industry Minister says he will render his decision on Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. only after there is clarity in the ongoing legal battle.
-
Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island set to increase to $14.50 Sunday
The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island's minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.
-
Croatia rings in New Year as fully integrated EU member, joining Eurozone, Schengen Area
At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world's largest passport-free travel area.
Lifestyle
-
The Royal Family had a rollercoaster year
It was always going to be a tough 12 months for the House of Windsor. But nothing could have prepared the Royal Family for the realities of the past year and the seismic shifts it has endured.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
-
Why that 'free' Starbucks drink is about to cost you more
Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.
Sports
-
Bedard's four assists lead Canada over Sweden on New Year's Eve at world juniors
Connor Bedard had four assists to tie Eric Lindros for Canada's all-time points record at the world junior hockey championship as the tournament hosts wrapped up preliminary round play with a dominant 5-1 victory over Sweden on Saturday night.
-
U.S. wins Group B in world junior hockey, beating Finland 6-2
Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and three assists and the United States beat Finland 6-2 on Saturday to win Group B in the world junior hockey championship.
-
LeBron James scores season-high 47 points on 38th birthday
Lebron James scores a season-high of 47 points as he inspired the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks on his 38th birthday.
Autos
-
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
-
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on one of the world's toughest motor races
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.