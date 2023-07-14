Vegas could break heat record as tens of millions across U.S. endure scorching temperatures

A person jogs on the Las Vegas strip during a heat advisory, Friday, July 14, 2023 in Las Vegas. Nearly a third of Americans were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings Friday, including in Las Vegas as a high pressure dome moves west from Texas. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil) A person jogs on the Las Vegas strip during a heat advisory, Friday, July 14, 2023 in Las Vegas. Nearly a third of Americans were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings Friday, including in Las Vegas as a high pressure dome moves west from Texas. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social