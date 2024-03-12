Uvalde police chief abruptly announces resignation days after report cleared officers in massacre at Robb Elementary School

Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Hours before the Uvalde City Council was expected to reject a report clearing local police officers of wrongdoing during the Robb Elementary School massacre, the city’s police chief abruptly announced he is quitting.
Chief Daniel Rodriguez was not in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, when a teenage gunman was left unchallenged in the school for 77 minutes, but had assigned Lt. Mariano Pargas to be acting chief that day.
Pargas was at the school within minutes but failed to take on a command role or act to save children trapped with the shooter, even when he was told of a child calling from the classroom to say students were still alive and needed help.
Rodriguez returned to Uvalde and remained head of the force.
His resignation is effective April 6.
The former mayor of Uvalde, Texas, has also rejected the report’s findings, saying the examination didn’t answer the community’s questions and only left families more devastated.
An independent investigator hired by the city reported his findings on Thursday at a packed city council meeting, announcing he found all the officers who responded to the school from the Uvalde Police Department should be exonerated. The findings enraged parents and families who pleaded for accountability nearly two years after the attack.
The view of the investigator, Jesse Prado, contradicts reports from the Department of Justice and the Texas House of Representatives that there were multiple failures with the law enforcement operation that left a gunman unchallenged in a school for 77 minutes. Nineteen children and two teachers died.
“I don’t think it gave anybody any answers,” the city’s former mayor, Don McLaughlin, told CNN. “We’re no better off than when we started.”
Worse, the controversial report may have set the community back, he said.
“It ripped the wound wide open again. Instead of a tear, it’s gushed wide open now.”
The pain and passion of the bereaved families and survivors is likely to be visible again on Tuesday as the Uvalde City Council meets to address the report.
McLaughlin said his intention and that of his former colleagues on the city council in commissioning the report was to find out what happened on May 24, 2022, and make things better for the future.
“We weren’t getting transparency,” he said. “The [Texas Department of Public Safety] changed the story five different times in the first four days and then we’re not getting any information from anybody, as the city, as we’re trying to go forward.
“We wanted an outside investigator so we know what our officers did and so we could see what mistakes were made. There’s no question that mistakes were made that day.”
McLaughlin, who stepped down as mayor last November to run for a seat in the Texas House, said every officer with a leadership position contributed to the failed response and that all the agencies – local, state and federal – should come together to identify the mistakes.
“I’ve said from Day One, we’re all big boys, we need to lay our cards on the table and take our lumps. Everybody.”
But instead of transparency, some records still have not been released, 22 months after the killings. Some of that is because local District Attorney Christina Mitchell wanted no one to put out or discuss matters until she had completed her own inquiry. A grand jury was empaneled in January and multiple law enforcement officers have been called to testify.
“There’s no question in my mind: Leadership failed,” McLaughlin said. “I do believe that if those officers had been told to go in, they would have gone in. I also think they were put on hold early on … and nobody ever counteracted that order.”
The title page of the report by Prado says it was “prepared in anticipation of litigation and/or for use in trial.”
McLaughlin told CNN it was never intended as any kind of shield.
“The whole point of using this report was not to insulate me from a lawsuit or the city from a lawsuit or anybody else. It was just so we’d know what our officers did and so we’d be able to look you in the eye as the parents and the citizens of our community and say, ‘This is what we did that day.’”
The Prado report was met with shock, dismay and anger by both members of the council and community last week.
Veronica Mata, whose 10-year-old daughter Tess was killed, addressed Prado about his views of officers’ actions that day: “You said that they did it in good faith. You call that good faith? They stood there 77 minutes and waited after they got call after call that kids were still alive in there.”
Councilmember Hector Luevano said he thought there would be accountability. “I am insulted, Mr. Prado. These families are insulted by your comments,” he said, eliciting cheers from the audience. “The families deserve more. This community deserves more.”
Councilmember Ernest “Chip” W. King III told residents he, too, was disappointed with the findings.
“I’ve been shaking for the last hour. I’m so pissed off about what happened,” he said. “We’ve not seen the report. This is the first time we’ve heard it… But I assure you this is not what we wanted and this did not happen how we thought it would happen.”
CNN’s Christina Maxouris contributed to this story.
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Hours before the Uvalde City Council was expected to reject a report clearing local police officers of wrongdoing during the Robb Elementary School massacre, the city’s police chief abruptly announced he is quitting.
An investigation into the statutory release of a man who went on a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has released 14 recommendations for the Correctional Service of Canada and the parole board.
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Online child sexual exploitation rates more than tripled in Canada between 2014 and 2022, according to Statistics Canada data.
The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales’ family snapshot — dubbed 'photogate' — is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and the Royal Family.
Two males are dead following a shooting in Regent Park, say police.
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Online child sexual exploitation rates more than tripled in Canada between 2014 and 2022, according to Statistics Canada data.
An investigation into the statutory release of a man who went on a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has released 14 recommendations for the Correctional Service of Canada and the parole board.
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
Hours before the Uvalde City Council was expected to reject a report clearing local police officers of wrongdoing during the Robb Elementary School massacre, the city’s police chief abruptly announced he is quitting.
Two top Kansas Republican Party officials are facing internal calls to resign over a viral online video showing people at a fundraiser kicking and beating a mannequin wearing a mask of U.S. President Joe Biden, underscoring the national GOP's deep divisions and problems winning over suburban voters.
The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales’ family snapshot — dubbed 'photogate' — is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and the Royal Family.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday any steps that would exacerbate the war in Ukraine and possibly spread the conflict to NATO must be avoided, adding he would host Russian President Vladimir Putin after elections later this month.
To former U.S. President Donald Trump, Viktor Orban is 'fantastic,' Xi Jinping is 'brilliant,' Kim Jong Un is 'an OK guy' and, most alarmingly, he allegedly said Adolf Hitler 'did some good things' -- a worldview that would reverse decades-old U.S. foreign policy in a second term should he win November’s presidential election, multiple former senior advisers told CNN.
The pilot of a terrifying flight from Australia to New Zealand told those on board he temporarily lost control of his Boeing 787 after one of its instruments failed, a passenger said Monday, as authorities investigate what caused a sudden drop that threw travellers around the cabin, injuring dozens.
Canada is welcoming the news that Ariel Henry, Haiti's unelected prime minister, has agreed to leave office as Caribbean leaders scramble to find ways to help stabilize a country overrun by gang violence.
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
In a world where the spread of technology makes photo manipulation as easy as a tap on your phone, the idea that a visual image is an absolute truth is as outdated as the daguerreotype. And a photo can sometimes raise as many questions as it was meant to answer.
Here is an explanation of the solar eclipse on April 8, including where it will be visible and what to expect.
We've all seen those white streaks trailing behind jets, creating stripes against the blue sky. But what are they?
This ain’t Texas, but it is country music and we may be about to witness one Queen paying tribute to another.
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Alberta's electricity market is headed for a major shakeup, and some industry players are fearful that a lengthy period of uncertainty could scare away badly needed investment in power generation.
In a world where the spread of technology makes photo manipulation as easy as a tap on your phone, the idea that a visual image is an absolute truth is as outdated as the daguerreotype. And a photo can sometimes raise as many questions as it was meant to answer.
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
The survey comes as policymakers and children's advocates are growing increasingly concerned with teens' relationships with their phones and social media.
'Ireland, we are at war,' UFC star Conor McGregor declared to his millions of social media followers on November 22, 2023.
All-star goalie Thatcher Demko was absent from Vancouver Canucks practice Tuesday, days after suddenly leaving a game.
Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at a Missouri hospital.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.