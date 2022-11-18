UN maintains Somalia arms embargo over government objections

United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution sanctioning Russia's planned annexation of war occupied Ukraine territory, Friday Sept. 30, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. The council voted Thursday to maintain an arms embargo on Somalia (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution sanctioning Russia's planned annexation of war occupied Ukraine territory, Friday Sept. 30, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. The council voted Thursday to maintain an arms embargo on Somalia (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social