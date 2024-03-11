Ukraine's first Oscar hailed as reminder of war's horrors as Russian drones strike buildings

BREAKING Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo release
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has apologized for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.
Ukraine awoke Monday to another day of war -- Russian drones blasted buildings in the Kharkiv and Odesa regions -- but also the news it had won its first Oscar.
The best documentary victory for Mstyslav Chernov's "20 Days in Mariupol," a harrowing first-person account by The Associated Press journalist of the early days of Russia's invasion in 2022, was bittersweet.
"This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history, and I'm honored," an emotional Chernov said Sunday at the Academy Awards. "Probably I will be the first director on this stage to say I wish I'd never made this film, I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine."
Back home in his native Ukraine, the award was applauded for exposing the brutal devastation of the war and the message Chernov had sent to the world from one of the biggest stages.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was grateful to the team for creating the film and cheered the award as "important for our entire country." He said the death toll in Mariupol remains unknown but satellite images show "thousands and thousands" of graves.
"The horrors of Mariupol must never be forgotten," he said on social media. "The entire world must see and remember what the inhumane Russian invasion brought to our people. Cities and villages were destroyed, homes were burned, and entire families were killed by Russian shells and buried in their own backyards."
The AP team of Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and producer Vasilisa Stepanenko arrived an hour before Russia began bombing the port city. Two weeks later, they were the last journalists working for an international outlet in the city, sending crucial dispatches to the outside world showing civilian casualties of all ages, the digging of mass graves, the bombing of a maternity hospital and the sheer extent of the devastation.
A joint production of AP and PBS' "Frontline," statuettes were awarded to Chernov, producer and editor Michelle Mizner and producer Raney Aronson-Rath. The Oscar -- and nomination -- was a first for both Chernov, an AP video journalist, and the 178-year-old news organization. This was the third nomination and first win for "Frontline."
Police officer Volodymyr Nikulin, who is featured prominently in the film as he helped the crew cover the story and ultimately escape Mariupol as Russian forces closed in, said he was happy the movie had won the prestigious award.
Nikulin, who was later injured helping victims of a Russian attack on Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, ferried the crew around Mariupol in a desperate attempt to help them find a place where they could transmit their footage because he said it was vital the world could see what was going on. He said the film served as an important reminder of "the most difficult time for our country."
"Right now, we may be facing a similarly challenging moment," he told AP in Kyiv on Monday.
"But this film has shown that we can defend our country, that we are united. And at this time, if the world sees that we are fighting, the crimes the aggressor is committing in our country, how it destroys our cities, I believe that the world will support our efforts in the fight, and this will be decisive at this time."
Ukraine's human rights chief Dmytro Lubinets praised the documentary for showing "the truth to the whole world".
"This awards ceremony is an opportunity to address millions of people. This is what the film director did by mentioning the occupation, prisoners of war, killing of Ukrainians by Russia, and illegal abduction of civilians," he wrote on Telegram.
The award, one of many the documentary has garnered including the Pulitzer Prize, comes as the war has entered its third year. Ukraine's forces and ammunition are depleted and Russian troops are trying to push deeper into the Ukraine-held western part of the Donetsk region and penetrate the Kharkiv region to the north.
Drone attacks overnight damaged two multistory buildings, a hotel and a municipal building in the eastern city of Kharkiv, said regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. No casualties were reported.
An infrastructure facility in the Odesa region was destroyed and windows were shattered, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said.
The award marks the second consecutive Oscar documentary awarded for a film that has shone a harsh light on Russia.
Last year, "Navalny," about the Russian opposition leader who died just last month in prison, won best documentary.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday refused to comment on "20 Days in Mariupol," saying it wasn't the Kremlin's prerogative. "I have nothing to comment on," Peskov said.
------
Associated Press writer Dasha Litvinova in Tallinn, Estonia contributed to this report.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has apologized for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
According to local weather forecasts, Canadians can expect a wintry mix of snow, rain and brisk temperatures.
The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
Late last year, Canada promised it would help bring extended family members of citizens out of the besieged territory. But by last month, delays robbed the 20-year-old woman of any faith the Canadian government would help her family leave.
A Pakistani court sentenced a 22-year-old student to death and gave a teenager a life sentence in two separate cases after finding them guilty of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, a defence lawyer and officials said Monday.
Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking.
A design by a B.C. artist is the face of a new silver collector coin by the Royal Canadian Mint.
Joey Votto took to social media to show that dreams really do come true after he officially signed with his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.
The spring tradition of rolling maple syrup on fresh snow is marking 40 years as a flagship event at New Brunswick’s Kings Landing.
Canada is planning to send an official to an emergency meeting about Haiti that is called for tomorrow.
The union representing workers at Ontario Northland, Unifor Local 103, has reached a tentative agreement with the crown corporation.
A candlelight vigil for the six victims who were tragically killed in Barrhaven on Wednesday is taking place Saturday.
A Pakistani court sentenced a 22-year-old student to death and gave a teenager a life sentence in two separate cases after finding them guilty of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, a defence lawyer and officials said Monday.
Nearly three dozen bodies were removed from a funeral home in northern England, and a man and woman were arrested Sunday on suspicion of fraud and preventing a lawful burial, police said.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has apologized for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.
Palestinians began fasting for Ramadan on Monday as the Muslim holy month arrived with ceasefire talks at a standstill, hunger worsening across the Gaza Strip and no end in sight to the five-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.
The attendance at the funeral of Alexei Navalny was one of the largest displays of defiance against President Vladimir Putin since he invaded Ukraine, and it happened just weeks before an election he is all but assured to win. But Russians watching television saw none of it.
Three people were killed and several others injured early Sunday when a shooting broke out at a private party in Arkansas, police said.
The federal government has a small margin to increase spending in the upcoming budget without raising taxes, if it plans to stay within the fiscal anchors outlined in the fall economic update, according to Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government will cap the annual alcohol excise tax increase on beer, spirits and wine at two per cent for an additional two years.
Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds says he’s been assured by his Canadian counterpart that Canada plans to meet the NATO spending target of two per cent of GDP on defence.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
Up to 25 cancer patients in B.C. will soon have access to a form of immunotherapy officials described as a “miracle of modern science and medicine” at a news conference Sunday.
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday.
Issues with surveillance systems like cameras and doorbells continue to make headlines, stoking security and privacy concerns, reminding people who own smart home gadgets that some devices intended to make homes safer or more convenient continue to pose some serious security risks.
Early next month, millions of Canadians will gaze skyward to witness a total solar eclipse. But some stand to be disappointed as clouds get in the way.
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez takes on a powerful new opponent in court: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
"Oppenheimer," a solemn three-hour biopic that became an unlikely billion-dollar box-office sensation, was crowned best picture at a 96th Academy Awards that doubled as a coronation for Christopher Nolan.
Vanessa Hudgens opened the Oscars red carpet pre-show with news of her own: She's expecting.
America Ferrera bid a fond awards season farewell to 'Barbie' on Sunday in a stunning, sparkly Versace gown in the film's signature pink, while Rita Moreno wore a huge smile and a statement black gown from Badgley Mischka.
Business insolvencies will likely remain elevated throughout 2024, experts said, as the economy plays catch-up after historically low levels during the pandemic.
Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking.
Statistics Canada will release Wednesday its national balance sheet and financial flow accounts figures for the fourth quarter of 2023. The figures, which will include the latest reading on the household-debt-to-income ratio, come as high interest rates continue to squeeze Canadians' budgets.
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
What do you do on those nights where you just know sleep isn’t coming — or, at least, not without a fight?
Parents are distressingly aware of the distractions and the mental health issues associated with smartphones and social media. But teachers say parents might not realize how much those struggles play out at school.
Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first two goals as a Panther and Florida beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Saturday.
Dave Ritchie, who was the head coach of the B.C. Lions for their iconic '94 Grey Cup victory over the Baltimore Stallions, died Saturday. He was 85.
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua stopped Francis Ngannou in the second round on Saturday, dominating his matchup with the ex-UFC heavyweight champ.
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
Battery electric vehicles will be, on average, cheaper to produce than a comparable internal combustion engine by 2027 thanks to new manufacturing methods that are lowering production costs, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday.
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.