U.S. pauses funding to UN agency for Palestinians after claims staffers were involved in Hamas attack

Measles cases soar abroad but are rare in Canada, for now
With infections and deaths linked to measles soaring abroad, medical experts warn that waning immunization rates are increasing risks of the virus's return to Canada.
The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees fired a number of its staffers in Gaza suspected of taking part in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other militants on southern Israel, its director said Friday, prompting the United States — the agency's biggest donor — to temporary halt its funding.
The agency, known by its acronym UNRWA, has been the main agency providing aid for Gaza’s population amid the humanitarian disaster caused by Israel’s offensive against Hamas in Gaza triggered by the Oct. 7 attack. UNRWA officials did comment on the impact that the U.S. halt in funding would have on its operations.
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said it terminated contracts with “several” employees and ordered an investigation after Israel provided information alleging they played a role in the attack. The U.S. State Department said there were allegations against 12 employees. UNRWA has 13,000 staffers in Gaza, almost all of them Palestinians, ranging from teachers in schools that the agency runs to doctors, medical staff and aid workers.
In a statement, Lazzarini called the allegations “shocking” and said any employee “involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.”
He did not elaborate on what the staffers’ alleged role was in the attacks. In the unprecedented surprise attack, Hamas fighters broke through the security fence surrounding Gaza and stormed nearby Israeli communities, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 250. Other militants joined the rampage.
“UNRWA reiterates its condemnation in the strongest possible terms of the abhorrent attacks of 7 October” and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages, Lazzarini said.
Since the war’s start, Israel’s assault has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, most women and children, and wounded more than 64,400 others, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Friday. The ministry does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its death toll. More than 150 UNWRA employees are among those killed — the highest toll the world body has suffered in a conflict — and a number of U.N. shelters have been hit in bombardment.
A Palestinian medic, centre, and others cry after learning about the death of a relative at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)
More than 1.7 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes by the war — with hundreds of thousands of them crowded into schools and other shelters run by UNRWA.
Israel’s near-complete seal on Gaza has left almost the entire population reliant on a trickle of international aid able to enter the territory each day. U.N. officials say about a quarter of the population now faces starvation.
The U.S. State Department said it was “extremely troubled” by the allegations against the UNRWA staffers and has temporarily paused additional funding for the agency. It said the U.N. had promised a “comprehensive and independent” review of UNRWA. The U.S. is the biggest donor to the agency, providing it US$340 million in 2022 and several hundred million in 2023.
Thousands of Palestinians fled the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Friday as fighting between Hamas militants and Israeli forces intensified. Families were seen traveling on foot down roads, carrying possessions as smoke filed the skies above them.
Also Friday, the Israeli military ordered residents of three Khan Younis neighborhoods and the refugee camp in the city to evacuate to a coastal area. The military said its troops were engaging in close urban combat with Hamas fighters around the city.
The Khan Younis camp, like others in Gaza, was initially settled by Palestinians who fled or were driven from their homes during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation and has since been built up into an urbanized district. The leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yehya Sinwar, and the commander of the group’s military wing, Mohammed Deif, both grew up in the Khan Younis refugee camp.
In central Gaza, the other main focus of Israel's offensive currently, Israeli airstrikes on the Nuseirat urban refugee camp overnight killed at least 15 people, including a 5-month-old baby, an AP journalist at the hospital where the casualties were taken said.
The intense fighting came as the United Nations’ top court ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza. But the International Court of Justice stopped short Friday of ordering it to end the military offensive. South Africa has accused Israel of genocide in its offensive, and the court dismissed a request by Israel, which rejects the accusation, that the case be thrown out.
Aid groups have struggled to bring food, medicines and other supplies to northern Gaza, where Israel’s ground invasion first targeted and where Israel says it now largely has control.
Uday Samir, a 23-year old Gaza City native, said many of the basic foods such as flour, lentils and rice are now impossible to find across the city.
“Now, what is available is animal feed,” said Samir. “We grind it and bake it.”
All supplies enter Gaza in the south, either through the Egyptian-controlled Rafah border crossing or Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing. Aid groups say fighting and Israeli restrictions have made deliveries to the north difficult. When convoys do travel north, supplies are often snatched by hungry Palestinian before the trucks reach their destination.
___
Jeffery reported from London.
With infections and deaths linked to measles soaring abroad, medical experts warn that waning immunization rates are increasing risks of the virus's return to Canada.
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
Cycling Canada has banned Alexander Amiri from its activities and events after an Abuse-Free Sport adjudicative panel found the road cyclist breached the organization's code of conduct.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump abruptly walked out on closing arguments at his defamation trial Friday as a lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll urged a jury to award her client at least $12 million damages, saying Trump had shattered her reputation and her world by unleashing a flood of hate toward her through his public statements branding her a liar.
A backlog of cases at landlord and tenant boards in Canada is allowing tenants to misuse the system, causing expensive issues for landlords who attempt to buy them out, according to a real estate expert.
Liberal MPs are split on how Canada should respond as the International Court of Justice proceeds with considering a genocide case against Israel.
The Canadian Football League (CFL) world is mourning the loss of one of its long-time players, Kelly Malveaux, who died at the age of 47.
From 'very strange' to 'intense' lights, pilots with airlines like WestJet, Air France and British Airways filed more than a dozen UFO reports over Canada in 2023.
King Charles III is doing well after undergoing a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate, Queen Camilla said Friday as she left the private hospital where he was being treated.
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
Canadians are finding it difficult to get treatment for strep A because of long wait times at busy hospitals and clinics.
Seven people were taken to hospital from the scene of a fire south of Whyte Avenue early Friday morning.
A lawyer representing Kenneth Law says the Mississauga man, who is accused of selling sodium nitrite to people who later died by suicide, will be pleading not guilty to upgraded charges of first-degree murder.
A backlog of cases at landlord and tenant boards in Canada is allowing tenants to misuse the system, causing expensive issues for landlords who attempt to buy them out, according to a real estate expert.
As the world marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday, a survivor says the current Israel-Hamas war has her thinking about the lasting effects of trauma, particularly on children.
The top UN court stopped short Friday of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza but demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive in the tiny coastal enclave. South Africa, which brought the case, had asked for the court to order Israel to halt its operation.
In one of its most closely-watched rulings since its creation in 1948, the United Nations’ top court issued a series of orders to Israel to protect Palestinians in Gaza to prevent genocide there.
The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees fired a number of its staffers in Gaza suspected of taking part in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other militants on southern Israel, its director said Friday, prompting the United States, the agency's biggest donor, to temporary halt its funding.
The Republican National Committee has pulled a resolution to consider declaring Donald Trump the party's "presumptive 2024 nominee" before he formally clinches the requisite number of delegates, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump abruptly walked out on closing arguments at his defamation trial Friday as a lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll urged a jury to award her client at least $12 million damages, saying Trump had shattered her reputation and her world by unleashing a flood of hate toward her through his public statements branding her a liar.
An assailant who repeatedly struck a South Korean lawmaker with a rock as she tried to resist was a 14-year-old boy who was sent to a mental health facility Friday, Seoul police said as they continue to investigate the attack.
Liberal MPs are split on how Canada should respond as the International Court of Justice proceeds with considering a genocide case against Israel.
As the debate rages on about how to tackle rapidly rising housing costs, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the newly announced cap on international student enrolments should help ease rent price inflation.
Former justice minister David Lametti says he wouldn't be afraid of moving ahead with an expansion of eligibility for medical assistance in dying.
Canadians are finding it difficult to get treatment for strep A because of long wait times at busy hospitals and clinics.
Several items were recalled by Canada this week, ranging from vehicles to blinds.
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) has openly criticized the province’s decision to suspend funding for certain harm reduction measures.
From 'very strange' to 'intense' lights, pilots with airlines like WestJet, Air France and British Airways filed more than a dozen UFO reports over Canada in 2023.
Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have detected water molecules in the atmosphere of a small, blazing-hot exoplanet 97 light-years from Earth.
NASA's little Mars helicopter has flown its last flight. The space agency announced Thursday that the four-pound (1.8-kilogram) chopper named Ingenuity can no longer fly because of rotor blade damage. While it remains upright and in contact with flight controllers, its $85 million mission is officially over, officials said.
Netflix is putting the final stake in its cheapest, ad-free 'basic' plan in Canada. After announcing last year that it would no longer offer the $9.99 plan to new or returning subscribers, the streaming giant is phasing out the price level entirely for users who were grandfathered into the plan.
Berk, whose impressive home makeovers were a central part “Queer Eye” for 71 episodes, announced last November he was ready to move on.
The estate of George Carlin has filed a lawsuit against the media company behind a fake hourlong comedy special that purportedly uses artificial intelligence to recreate the late standup comic's style and material.
A backlog of cases at landlord and tenant boards in Canada is allowing tenants to misuse the system, causing expensive issues for landlords who attempt to buy them out, according to a real estate expert.
The federal government posted a deficit of $19.1 billion for the first eight months of its 2023-24 fiscal year.
Uber Canada is making several changes aimed at offering drivers and couriers more transparency about their earnings and better protection when they’re on the road.
Last November, Health Canada granted approval to lift the donation ban for people who had lived or travelled for an extensive period of time in the U.K., Ireland or France in the 1980s and 1990s.
Clad in a yellow vest, little Efruz balances himself on the front of the surfboard as waves foam around him and his companion as they skim over the Pacific waters off Peru.
The national organization has issued new recommendations that encourage kids to engage in unstructured outdoor play -- and "risky play" in particular.
Cycling Canada has banned Alexander Amiri from its activities and events after an Abuse-Free Sport adjudicative panel found the road cyclist breached the organization's code of conduct.
Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's leader in 30-point games this season, has been named to the NBA All-Star Game.
The Canadian Football League (CFL) world is mourning the loss of one of its long-time players, Kelly Malveaux, who died at the age of 47.
Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the backup camera may not function while the car is in reverse. The recall covers certain Models Y, S and X from the 2023 model year.
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
Most passenger cars in the European Union still emit the same quantity of carbon dioxide as 12 years ago, the European Union's auditing agency warned on Wednesday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.