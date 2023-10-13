U.S. intelligence warned of the potential for violence days before Hamas attack: CNN
The U.S. intelligence community produced at least two assessments based in part on intelligence provided by Israel warning the Biden administration of an increased risk for Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the weeks ahead of Saturday’s seismic attack on southern Israel, according to sources familiar with the intelligence.
One update from September 28 warned, based on multiple streams of intelligence, that the terror group Hamas was poised to escalate rocket-attacks across the border. An October 5 wire from the CIA warned generally of the increasing possibility of violence by Hamas. Then, on October 6, the day before the attack, U.S. officials circulated reporting from Israel indicating unusual activity by Hamas — indications that are now clear: an attack was imminent.
None of the American assessments offered any tactical details or indications of the overwhelming scope, scale and sheer brutality of the operation that Hamas carried out on October 7, sources say. It is unclear if any of these U.S. assessments were shared with Israel, which provides much of the intelligence that the U.S. bases its reports on.
Israel, Gaza and the West Bank are also on a “hot spots” list included in intelligence briefings for senior officials almost daily, a person who receives the briefings said.
Intelligence assessments are written by the intelligence community to inform policy makers and enable them to make decisions.
“The problem is that none of this is new,” said one of the sources familiar with the intelligence. “This is something that has historically been the norm between Hamas and Israel. I think what happened is everyone saw these reports and were like, ‘Yeah of course. But we know what this will look like.’”
But the assessments were among a wave of high-level warnings given to the Biden administration by both its own intelligence community and Middle Eastern allies over the past year, raising questions about whether the U.S. and Israel were appropriately attuned to the risk.
A senior official from an Arab country in the region said their country repeatedly raised concerns with U.S. and Israeli officials that Palestinian anger was reaching a dangerous pitch. “But they never listened every time we warned them,” the official said.
A Middle Eastern diplomat in Washington, DC, also told CNN that their government had repeatedly warned the White House and U.S. intelligence officials of a buildup of Hamas weapons and anger among Palestinians that was set to explode.
“The arms that exist in Gaza is beyond the imagination of anybody’s thinking,” they warned, the diplomat said. “The arms that exist in the West Bank, via Hamas, are also becoming a real problem and Hamas control of the West Bank is a real issue.”
“This in every meeting, every meeting in the last year and a half,” the diplomat added.
And in February, CIA Director Bill Burns told an audience at the Georgetown School of Foreign Service that he was “quite concerned about the prospects for even greater fragility and even greater violence between Israelis and Palestinians.”
“I would not come to the conclusion that the intel community was not tracking this from a strategic level — in fact they were,” a U.S. official told CNN.
Yet those strategic warnings did nothing to help U.S. or Israeli officials predict the events of October 7, when more than 1,000 Hamas fighters poured across the border into Israel in an operation that would leave more than a thousand Israelis dead. For most U.S. and Israeli officials who were tracking the intelligence, the expectation was that there would likely be just another round of small-scale violence by Hamas — perhaps some rocket fire that Israel’s Iron Dome would intercept, one source familiar with the intelligence explained.
“If we had known or if we know of a pending attack against an ally, we would clearly inform that ally,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday.
Senior Biden administration officials — as well as current and former intelligence officials — continue to say they remain focused on the crisis at hand and insist that is too soon to review how the planning for such a massive attack was missed.
Multiple current and former intelligence officials, as well as some lawmakers briefed on U.S. intelligence, pushed back on the notion that the failure to provide tactical warning of the attack was the U.S.’s responsibility — because so much of U.S. intelligence reporting on Gaza originated with Israel in the first place.
Another source familiar with the intelligence sumbumed up the U.S. view: “Israel missed this, not us. We have a level of confidence in Shin Bet, the IDF, Mossad and others.”
The New York Times also reported on the existence of some of the reports and that they were not briefed up to President Joe Biden.
“There was no information warning about the terrorist attack in advance,” a Biden administration official told CNN.
The Office of Director of National Intelligence and the CIA declined to comment.
MISSED SIGNS
Based on conversations with dozens of current and former intelligence, military and congressional officials, the view is coalescing among U.S. officials and lawmakers that Israel’s failure to predict the explosion of simmering rage from Gaza was primarily due to a lack of imagination.
Hamas likely hid the planning of the operation through old-fashioned counterintelligence measures such as conducting planning meetings in person and staying off digital communications whose signals the Israelis can track. But U.S. officials also believe that Israel had become complacent about the threat Hamas posed and failed to recognize key indicators that the group was planning for a large-scale operation.
For example, Israeli officials failed to recognize routine Hamas training exercises as a sign that the group was preparing an imminent attack. The militants trained for the onslaught in at least six sites across Gaza, a CNN investigation found, including at one site less than a mile from Israel’s border.
“There were numerous indicators of a change in posture generally by Hamas and then pivoting both in public rhetoric and posture more towards violence and attacks generally,” said one source familiar with U.S. intelligence.
In general, the Biden administration’s public posture in the lead up to the attack also did not reflect a heightened sense of alarm about the potential for violence. The intelligence community’s annual assessment of worldwide threats, released in February, does not mention Hamas.
“The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at The Atlantic Festival on September 29.
“Challenges remain,” Sullivan said, citing “tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. “But the amount of time that I have to spend on crisis and conflict in the Middle East today compared to any of my predecessors going back to 9/11 is significantly reduced.”
Hamas had refrained from entering two smaller cross-border skirmishes within the last year between another Palestinian militant group and Israel. Israel believed that its policy of offering work permits to Gazans and allowed Qatari money into the country had given Hamas something to lose — and lulled the group into quiescence.
“Hamas is very, very restrained and understands the implications of further defiance,” Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s national security adviser, told an Israeli radio channel six days before the assault.
It’s also possible that the Hamas operation was more successful than the group anticipated, one former intelligence official and another source familiar with current intelligence said.
“I think that it’s very possible, if not probable, that Hamas vastly exceeded its own expectations,” the second person said. “They thought we would mount this assault and there would be a couple dozen killed but never did they think it would rise to the level it did.”
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
Warning: Graphic
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. intelligence warned of the potential for violence days before Hamas attack: CNN
The U.S. intelligence community produced at least two assessments based in part on intelligence provided by Israel warning the Biden administration of an increased risk for Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the weeks ahead of Saturday’s seismic attack on southern Israel, according to sources familiar with the intelligence.
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack
The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus Friday from northern Gaza after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate to the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion in retaliation for the surprise attack by the ruling Hamas militant group nearly a week ago.
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
'People in Gaza, they're victims too': Kirby says of U.S. efforts to open humanitarian corridor
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says his government is 'literally non-stop communicating' with Israeli and Egyptian officials to open a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza.
Canada
-
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
-
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol warn human smuggling cases have spiked
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol agents say cases of human smuggling have spiked this year, with nearly 250 people trying to cross illegally.
-
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Sask. police services waive fees to help survivors reclaim their Indigenous names
In recognition of the lasting trauma of those who survived the Indian Residential School system and the Sixties Scoop, Saskatchewan police services are waiving the fees required for people wishing to reclaim their Indigenous names.
-
London, Ont. doctor trapped in Gaza volunteers at hospital, urges entry of medical aid
Bader, 47, arrived in Gaza less than two weeks before Hamas militants crossed through Israel’s highly fortified separation fence and killed over 1,300 Israelis in a brutal rampage.
-
Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
World
-
U.S. intelligence warned of the potential for violence days before Hamas attack: CNN
The U.S. intelligence community produced at least two assessments based in part on intelligence provided by Israel warning the Biden administration of an increased risk for Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the weeks ahead of Saturday’s seismic attack on southern Israel, according to sources familiar with the intelligence.
-
New Zealanders vote in general election, with polls indicating they favour a conservative change
New Zealanders began voting Saturday in a general election, with opinion polls indicating they favour a conservative change after six years of a liberal government led for most of that time by Jacinda Ardern.
-
Flight to Florida returns to Panama over a suspected bomb that turns out to be an adult diaper
Airport security at Panama City's Tocumen International Airport on Friday searched a Copa airline flight bound for Tampa, Florida, for a suspected bomb, only to find an adult diaper.
-
Warning: Graphic
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
-
Muslims gather at mosques for first Friday prayers since Israel-Hamas war started
In Muslim communities across the world, worshippers gathered at mosques for their first Friday prayers since Hamas militants attacked Israel, igniting the latest Israel-Hamas war.
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
Politics
-
Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
-
'People in Gaza, they're victims too': Kirby says of U.S. efforts to open humanitarian corridor
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says his government is 'literally non-stop communicating' with Israeli and Egyptian officials to open a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza.
-
NDP convention a chance for 'new direction,' but grassroots could take up old debates
New Democrats are gathering for a three-day convention to focus on how to convince voters looking for change that they are a better choice than Conservatives, despite having helped to keep the minority Liberal government in power.
Health
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year of the program, and $13.4 billion in the fourth year.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
-
Judge hears arguments from TikTok and content creators who are challenging Montana's ban on app
TikTok and Montana faced off in federal court on Thursday in a case filed by the video sharing app and five Montana content creators who want the court to temporarily block the state's ban on the platform before it takes effect Jan. 1.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Burial,' 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,' 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person' and 'Stellar.'
-
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
-
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.
Business
-
EU warns China that European public could turn more protectionist if trade deficit isn't reduced
The European Union's top foreign policy official warned Friday that public sentiment in Europe could turn more protectionist if the region's trade deficit with China is not reduced.
-
Uber reviewing legal options after Toronto freezes licences for ride-share drivers
Uber Canada said it is “reviewing all legal options” after the City of Toronto approved a motion to cap the number of rideshare drivers at current levels.
-
Microsoft clears last hurdle to buying Call of Duty maker Activision in US$69 billion deal
Microsoft's purchase of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard won final approval Friday from Britain's competition watchdog, reversing its earlier decision to block the US$69 billion gaming deal and removing the final obstacle for one of the largest tech transactions in history.
Lifestyle
-
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
-
'It's really taken off': 94-year-old Ontario author celebrates release of latest book
The release of 94-year-old Douglas Hall's latest book has been an inspiration for many at his retirement home east of Toronto.
-
25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, LGBTQ2S+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk
It's been 25 years since Matthew Shepard, a gay 21-year-old University of Wyoming student, died six days after he was savagely beaten by two young men and tied to a remote fence to meet his fate. His death has been memorialized as an egregious hate crime that helped fuel the LGBTQ2S+ rights movement over the ensuing years.
Sports
-
Paralyzed driver Robert Wickens wins IMSA class title at Road Atlanta
Robert Wickens, paralyzed from the waist down in an IndyCar crash five years ago, has won a racing championship in the IMSA Touring Car Class finale of the Michelin Pilot Challenge.
-
Kylian Mbappe scores 2 as France beats Netherlands 2-1 to qualify for European Championship
Kylian Mbappe helped France seal qualification for next year's European Championship by scoring twice in a 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Friday for a perfect sixth win in Group B.
-
IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating sports bodies in Ukraine
The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.
Autos
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.
-
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford's largest factory and threatening Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit's three automakers, shutting down Ford's largest factory and threatening Jeep maker Stellantis.
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.