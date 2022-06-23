U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together

A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday.

The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.

Painted by award-winning British artist Jamie Coreth, the piece was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the people of Cambridgeshire county. The painting is oil on linen, measuring 210 cm by 110 cm.

On Instagram, Coreth called the commission “a surreal and extraordinary experience” and “the most extraordinary privilege of my life.”

The Duke and Duchess shared a photo of the image on social media, saying they were “delighted” by the work.

“The Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund is working with the museum to ensure the portrait is used as a means of encouraging children and young people of all backgrounds from across the county to take an interest in art in all its forms,” according to an Instagram post from the Royal Family.