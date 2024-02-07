U.K. leader Sunak criticized for gender remark as mother of murdered teenager attends Parliament

Poilievre says he's against the use of puberty blockers for transgender children
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he's against the use of puberty blockers for children.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism Wednesday after seeking to mock the position of the Labour Party's leader on the definition of a woman, less than two minutes after lawmakers heard that the mother of a murdered transgender teenager was in Parliament.
In response to a question from Keir Starmer, Sunak listed a series of issues that he said showed the Labour leader making about-turns, ending with a quip about his stance on "defining a woman, although in fairness, that was only 99% of a U-turn."
His remark was intended to embarrass Starmer, who Sunak's Conservatives have accused of vacillating on the issue of self-identification, and who have pounced on his comment last year that "99.9% of women haven't got a penis."
Starmer, who had welcomed the mother of Brianna Ghey, Esther Ghey, was visibly furious in response. He said the comments were inappropriate, and Sunak later acknowledged Ghey.
"Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna's mother is in this chamber. Shame," Starmer said. "Parading as a man of integrity when he's got absolutely no responsibility."
Last Friday, the two 16-year-old convicted murderers of Brianna a year ago were handed life sentences with minimum prison terms of 20 and 22 years.
The horrific murder shocked the nation. Brianna, who was 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in broad daylight after being lured to a park in the town of Warrington in northwest England on Feb. 11, 2023.
Brianna's mother has been widely praised for her dignified response, calling for the families of the convicted pair to be shown some empathy and compassion. In an interview Sunday with the BBC, she said she would be open to meeting the mother of Scarlett Jenkinson, one of Brianna's two killers who according to the judge in the case was the ringleader.
Esther Ghey is campaigning for restrictions on what under-16s can access on their cell phones and for the wider use of mindfulness in schools, as a way to help teachers and children to look after their mental health.
At the end of Sunak's weekly -- and often rowdy -- questioning in Parliament, he acknowledged the presence of Brianna's mother in the chamber.
"If I could just say also to Brianna Ghey's mother who is here, as I said earlier this week, what happened was an unspeakable and shocking tragedy," he said. "As I said earlier this week, in the face of that, for her mother to demonstrate the compassion and empathy that she did last weekend, I thought demonstrated the very best of humanity in the face of seeing the very worst of humanity.
"She deserves all our admiration and praise for that," he added.
Stonewall, a group that stands for LGBTQ2S+ rights, urged Sunak to apologize for his "cheap, callous and crass" use of trans people as a "punchline."
The exchange has stoked concerns about the level of debate in the run-up to a general election later this year.
With his Conservative Party trailing the main opposition Labour Party heavily in the opinion polls, Sunak has come under pressure from some of his own lawmakers to put so-called "culture war" issues on the agenda, in an attempt to create dividing lines that could begin to dominate the public debate.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he's against the use of puberty blockers for children.
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
Canada's immigration minister is 'pissed off' that a list of people related to Canadians are being blocked from leaving the embattled Gaza Strip, he said Wednesday.
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kleiwer said Ortis’s conduct was a 'betrayal' of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that 'jeopardized the safety of Canadians.'
More than 450 current and former rugby players who have now joined lawsuits to take legal action against global governing body World Rugby.
Forecasters say a warming global climate could actually cause some parts of Canada to see colder conditions, including heavy snowfalls like the one that hit parts of the Maritimes this week.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
A Montreal man is facing charges in relation to death threats made to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.
Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife Kate was hospitalized for abdominal surgery.
Forecasters say a warming global climate could actually cause some parts of Canada to see colder conditions, including heavy snowfalls like the one that hit parts of the Maritimes this week.
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
Two daycares have been evacuated after a gas leak led to two vehicles catching fire on Montreal's South Shore.
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kleiwer said Ortis’s conduct was a 'betrayal' of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that 'jeopardized the safety of Canadians.'
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
For a Toronto bar owner with terminal cancer, navigating a lingering eviction has been like floating with no steady ground to land on for over a year – but next month, her fate will be decided as she pleads her case to Ontario’s Landlord and Tenant Board.
In British history, the secrecy of the monarch's health has always reigned supreme. Buckingham Palace's disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered that longstanding tradition.
Nikki Haley was swamped Tuesday in Nevada's symbolic U.S. Republican presidential primary as GOP voters resoundingly picked the 'none of these candidates' option on the ballot in a repudiation of the former UN ambassador who is the last remaining major rival to front-runner Donald Trump.
More than 450 current and former rugby players who have now joined lawsuits to take legal action against global governing body World Rugby.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism Wednesday after seeking to mock the position of the Labour Party's leader on the definition of a woman, less than two minutes after lawmakers heard that the mother of a murdered transgender teenager was in Parliament.
With the embattled UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza teetering on the brink of financial collapse, one of its biggest donors is wavering over whether to extend it a lifeline worth tens of millions of dollars within the next few weeks.
Bombs ripped through two separate political offices in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing at least 30 people, officials said, the day before the country was set to elect a new parliament.
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kleiwer said Ortis’s conduct was a 'betrayal' of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that 'jeopardized the safety of Canadians.'
Canada's immigration minister is 'pissed off' that a list of people related to Canadians are being blocked from leaving the embattled Gaza Strip, he said Wednesday.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he's against the use of puberty blockers for children.
Health workers want to see governments move faster to treat the crisis. But a real fix will take time, Health Minister Mark Holland acknowledged in an interview.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is once again taking the pharmaceutical industry to task, issuing a report Tuesday that highlights the cost of three blockbuster drugs that are far pricier in the U.S. than in other countries.
A federal appeals court shot down claims Monday that New Jersey residents' refusal to wear face masks at school board meetings during the COVID-19 outbreak constituted protected speech under the First Amendment.
Astronomers have found the best evidence yet of a vast, young ocean beneath the icy exterior of Saturn's Death Star lookalike mini moon. The French-led team analyzed changes in Mimas' orbit and rotation and reported Wednesday that a hidden ocean 12 to 18 miles (20 to 30 kilometers) beneath the frozen crust.
The Biden administration on Wednesday named a top White House aide as the director of the newly established safety institute for artificial intelligence.
An enigmatic fossil uncovered seven years ago in a New Brunswick quarry has been found to reveal an extinct tree with a narrow trunk and a top like a pompom, a remnant from a time before dinosaurs walked the Earth.
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
Marvel’s newest series has a special Manitoba connection.
Attorneys for Taylor Swift are threatening legal action against the Florida college student who tracks the private jets of celebrities and public figures, including Swift.
A growing number of financially savvy Canadians have discovered a way to make homeownership more affordable by purchasing a home with their friends. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher LIew explains the basics of how co-owning a home works, while outlining some of the pros and cons.
A couple who met in the U.S. Air Force have been married for 27 years and counting. And now they're both pilots for Southwest Airlines. They regularly fly together, with Joel as captain and Shelley as first officer.
General Motors' troubled robotaxi service Cruise on Tuesday endured a public lashing from a California judge who compared the company to the devious TV character Eddie Haskell for its behavior following a ghastly collision that wrecked its ambitious expansion plans.
The warmer than usual winter weather has made for treacherous conditions on roads and sidewalks, but leave it to those in Saskatchewan to make the most of it.
Over the past couple of years, prices have gone up across the Disney-verse. Not only have theme park visits gotten more expensive, but so have Disney’s cruise vacations, souvenirs and the company’s streaming services.
Coca-Cola over the past few years has experimented with wacky limited-time offerings to try Coke again. But its latest flavour, Coca-Cola Spiced, is its first permanent addition in a while.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
Alex Smith will make history when he steps onto the ice in Regina next month.
ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans on Tuesday to launch a sports streaming platform in the fall that will include offerings from at least 15 networks and all four major professional sports leagues.
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
Canada posted a surprise trade deficit of $312 million in December, as exports were dragged lower by cars, trucks and crude oil, while imports edged up due to a record rise consumer goods, Statistics Canada data show on Wednesday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.